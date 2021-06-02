If you love ice cream and dogs (and who doesn’t?) Lanny Boy’s Ice Cream on Stephen Avenue is going to be your favourite place in Calgary this summer.

Local event venue The Pioneer has announced the ice cream shop as a summer pop-up on Stephen Avenue.

Lanny Boy’s comes complete with a dog-friendly patio, intended to bring life to the historic downtown street in a fun new way.

According to their website, The Pioneer hopes to encourage customers to bring their dogs down to an otherwise under-populated animal neighbourhood. “If you want to make everyone happy, sell ice cream,” said Lanny Boy’s on Instagram, adding “and have a dog-friendly patio.”

Lanny Boy’s Ice Cream is located inside The Mill on Stephen Avenue, and they’ll be serving up scoops from now until the fall.

The pop-up officially kicked off on June 2 and will be dishing up sweet scoops for you and your pup from noon to 8 pm Wednesday through Sunday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lanny Boy’s Ice Cream (@lannyboysicecrm)

Address: 119 8th Avenue SW

Phone: 403-888-5976

Facebook | Instagram