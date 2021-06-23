6 best natural swimming spots in Alberta to take a dip at this summer

It’s starting to get quite a bit warmer in Alberta as we head into the bulk of summer, and Albertans are setting their sights on the expansive nature that is their own backyard to cool off.

We may not have the same options that BC does when it comes to natural swimming spots, seeing as we’re a landlocked province, but that doesn’t mean that there aren’t any sandy beaches, cool (but not too cold!) waters, and awesome lakes to check out.

We’ve collected a few of the best spots to take a dip in this summer into one list, and while a few of these will take a couple of hours to get to by car, we know it will be more than worth the trip.

Plus, who doesn’t love an impromptu summer road trip now and then?

Pop over to Pigeon Lake for a sandy beach complete with marked swimming areas, a concession, and bathrooms. You may even see some actual pigeons.

Where is it: Just west of Wetaskiwin, 100 km south of Edmonton

This is one of Alberta’s go-to lakes during the summer, and for good reason. The clear, shallow waters are much warmer than the lakes you’d find up in the Rockies (don’t worry though, we’re getting to those soon), though the trade-off is that you’ll be competing with what seems like half the province for a spot on the beach.

Where is it: Sylvan Lake

Quarry Lake is more of a swimming hole than a traditional lake, but this allows the water temperature to be slightly less frozen in comparison to its neighbouring glacial-fed lakes, which are painfully cold. This makes for a great place to spend a hot summer day.

Where is it: Canmore

Proximity makes this lake a sure bet. It’s only a 20-minute drive from Calgary, so it’s perfect for those late afternoons when you decide last minute to get out into the sun.

Where is it: Chestermere

Horseshoe Lake features, unsurprisingly, a lake shaped like a horseshoe. The waters are cold — after all, you’re in the Rocky Mountains — but they’re a great place to cool off or just float around in.

The lake is also a popular spot for cliff jumping, with various natural platforms reaching as high as 80 feet… though we’ll just stick to the ground level, thank you very much.

Where is it: Jasper

Once you make the drive to the BC-Alberta border, you can park at the Castle Falls campground, grab your fishing gear — or bathing suit — and head over to the falls, where you can make a spectacular splash.

If you aren’t quite the active type, no worries. The falls are lined with smooth, layered rocks that make for perfect lounging material.