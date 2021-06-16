Drive-in movie venue set to open at Calgary science centre

TELUS Spark Science Centre is reopening this week, and they’ll be offering a variety of new experiences and exhibits, including a drive-in theatre.

After being closed due to pandemic-related restrictions, TELUS Spark has announced that it will begin welcoming visitors again on Friday, June 18.

Also on June 18, the science centre’s drive-in venue will be opening for the summer, in a fun collaboration with B!G Art. The drive-in’s second season kicks off with a showing of The Lego Movie at 6:15 pm on opening night, and a number of other movies are scheduled over the following weeks, including E.T., The Dark Knight, Clueless, Jurassic Park, Mean Girls, and more.

Mobile food orders can be made onsite, with “snack scientists” cruising around the parking lot to deliver movie treats straight to your car. The drive-in can even be booked for private events, just in case you want to screen a favourite movie for your friends and family.

The full movie line-up, times, and tickets can be found on TELUS Spark’s website.

In addition to the drive-in, the science centre is introducing several other cool new experiences with their reopening.

“While Spark was closed, we were busy bees renovating numerous areas to make an exceptional summer experience for our guests,” Jacqueline Tran, Specialist, Marketing, Communications, PR at TELUS Spark, told Daily Hive in an email.

Tran explained that, as a non-profit, the science centre relies heavily on admission to stay afloat, but they wanted to make sure that TELUS Spark is accessible to all. In an inventive (and tasty) way to do so, they built a front lobby cafe that guests can experience without paying to enter the science centre.

The cafe is called Rocket Fuel, and it features swirls of astronaut ice cream, local Monogram coffee, and other grab-and-go treats. There are nine options for astronaut ice cream: one for each of the planets, plus Pluto, of course.

The science centre is also introducing a new “One Day on Venus” exhibit, which uses a mash-up of science fiction and science facts to bring a look at life on another planet.

Guests will be able to walk through six different habitats that recreate an experience in outer space, from lift off to day-to-day activities on Venus. Photographable environments and experiences, such as living pods and sleeping quarters, make for an immersive view into life away from Earth.

To top things off, plans are in the works for a digital immersion gallery at TELUS Spark. Digital galleries and exhibits (such as the Beyond Van Gogh experience) have been travelling the country lately, but Calgary’s science centre is about to get the first permanent display in Canada.

The exhibit will allow visitors the chance to get up close and personal with science and explore topics such as space, the human brain, and nature through a 360º projections.

According to Tran, the gallery will be launching later this summer, with more details to come soon.

With all of these new experiences (and Instagrammable ice cream), it looks like TELUS Spark is set to be the latest Calgary hotspot this summer.