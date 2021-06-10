Best patios on 17th Ave to check out this season
It’s patio season and there are tons of great drink and food options to enjoy when strolling around 17th Ave.
From Mexican to Italian to Japanese, this stretch of street has got you covered for any type of cuisine or vibe you’re after.
Here are our picks for the best patios on 17th Ave.
5 Senses Ramen
In the heart of 17th Avenue, 5 Senses offers Japanese Fusion celebrating the five senses of the culinary experience.
Address: 634A 17th Avenue SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-452-0817
Analog Coffee
It is patio season, but it’s also iced coffee season. This coffee shop has great coffee, and it is a perfect pick-me-up spot if you’re in the area.
Address: 740 17th Avenue SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-910-5959
Blanco Cantina
“As much fun as your trip to Mexico,” Blanco Catina has got it all — Mexican food, a lively atmosphere, and even a tequila bar.
Address: 740 17th Avenue SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-910-5959
Browns Socialhouse
Browns has a spacious patio that’s undercover, heated, and dog-friendly. They offer all types of dishes like tacos, burgers, and rice bowls.
Address: 880 16th Avenue SW #140, Calgary
Phone: 403-455-8158
Buon Giorno
Buon Giorno provides an authentic Italian experience on their cozy patio from the cuisine to the décor to the hospitality.
Address: 823 17th Avenue SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-244-5522
Calcutta Cricket Club
Calcutta Cricket Club offers favourite Indian dishes and cocktails in a lively atmosphere. Their patio will catch your eye with its bright colours and unique decor.
Address: 340 17th Avenue SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-719-1555
Ceili’s Calgary
Ceili’s patio is spacious, and a lively place to grab a drink with friends. They offer comfort food like burgers, tacos, pizza to go alongside a cold beer.
Address: 933-A 17th Ave SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-265-1200
Chakalaka
Chakalaka is a tapas restaurant and Cocktail Bar that is inspired by global dishes. Join them on their gorgeous rooftop patio and extended street patio where you can enjoy the sunshine.
Address: 933-A 17th Avenue SW, Calgary
Phone: 587-891-6827
Chilitos Taberna
Chill on Chilitos Taberna roomy patio serving all your favourite Mexican finds such as Cervezas, Margaritas, Tequila, and Mexican Street food.
Address: 1309 17th Avenue SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-228-5528
Comery Block Barbecue
If you’re in the mood for BBQ, head on over to the patio on Comery’s Block Barbecue. They are a Tennessee inspired BBQ and bourbon joint. Their meats are smoked between 10 and 14 hours each morning, and they offer around 150 whiskeys.
Address: 638 17th Avenue SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-453 7636
Ke Charcoal
Enjoy this Beltline sushi joint on their epic rooftop patio where you can watch the sun go down as you eat your favourite rolls.
Address: 1501 15th Avenue SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-283-3288
National on 17th
Want to grab a beer with some friends? National on 17th is in a great location and has a huge patio.
Address: 550 17th Avenue SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-229-0226
Philosafy Coffee
This coffee shop has a patio that’s both spacious and stylish. They offer freshly ground coffee and tons of delicious pastries.
Address: 632 17th Avenue SW, Calgary
Una Pizza + Wine
Nothing is better than an oven-based pizza, wine, and patio season. Head on over to Una Pizza + Wine for a great time and mouthwatering pizza.
Address: 618 17th Avenue SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-453-1183
Lulu Bar
Lulu’s is a chef-driven bar in the heart of 17th Avenue. Their patio is tiki-themed and definitely Instagramable.
Address: 510 17th Avenue SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-930-5707