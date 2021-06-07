Here's everything that's allowed to reopen in Alberta this week

Alberta is expected to move into Stage 2 of the province’s Open for Summer Plan this week.

After Premier Jason Kenney announced the reopening strategy on May 26, Alberta quickly moved into Stage 1 of the plan, with some restrictions lifting on June 1.

The Open for Summer Plan uses a combination of hospitalization and vaccination benchmarks to move into each stage.

The province was able to begin Stage 1 two weeks after 50% of all eligible Albertans received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, with hospitalizations were under 800 and declining. Alberta will move into Stage 2 two weeks after 60% of eligible individuals received at least one dose of the vaccine, and as long as hospitalizations are below 500 and declining.

Alberta reached the benchmarks for Stage 2 on May 28, and, after the two week waiting period, will be lifting further restrictions and reopening a number of venues and activities across the province on Thursday, June 10.

Two weeks after 70% of all eligible Albertans have received at least one dose of the vaccine, the province could move into Stage 3 of the reopening plan, at which point all public health restrictions will be lifted, including the ban on indoor social gatherings.

Stage 3 is expected to come into effect in late June or early July.

Here’s everything that you can do in Alberta starting on Thursday:

Gatherings

Outdoor social gathering attendee limits increase to allow up to 20 people, with physical distancing in effect.

Indoor social gatherings still not permitted.

Up to 20 people are permitted at funeral services, both indoors and outdoors. Funeral receptions are permitted outdoors only.

Wedding ceremonies may have up to 20 people, indoors and outdoors. Wedding receptions are allowed outdoors only.

Places of worship are permitted to have in-person attendee numbers of up to one-third of the fire code occupancy.

Outdoor public gatherings such as concerts and festivals can have up to 150 attendees, while outdoor facilities with fixed seating (such as grandstands) are permitted to have up to one-third of the venue’s seated capacity.

Dining

Restaurants can seat up to six people per table, indoors or outdoors.

Retail

Retail locations are allowed to have up to one-third occupancy, as long as employees and customers can maintain the ability to distance.

Sports and fitness

Gyms and fitness studios can open for solo and drop-in activities and indoor fitness classes, with three metre distancing in effect.

Indoor recreation facilities (such as rec centres and arenas) are allowed to reopen, at one-third occupancy.

Indoor and outdoor sports may resume with no restrictions.

Youth activities

Youth activities such as day camps, overnight camps, and play centres can resume, with restrictions.

Youth sports are allowed to resume with no restrictions, both indoors and outdoors.

Attractions and services

Indoor entertainment and amenities like casinos, cinemas, theatres, museums, galleries, and libraries can reopen at one-third occupancy.

Personal and wellness services are allowed to offer walk-in service again.

School and work

Post-secondary institutions can resume in-person learning.

The work from home order is lifted; however, it is still recommended to work from home when possible.

It’s important to note that, under Stage 2, physical distancing and masking requirements remain in effect.