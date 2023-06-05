Spanky’s Saloon, a new Nashville-inspired bar, has just opened in Calgary (and just in time for the Stampede).

This honky-tonk dive concept is inspired by the once-famous “Electric Ave” and it promises to provide YYC with “live music and great times.” It seems destined to end up being one of the best spots to dance in the city.

Located on 10th Ave, Spanky’s Saloon has daily features to make it even more fun. YYC is really getting into the spirit of things with the opening of another live music pop-up country bar (Buckaroos) opening during the Stampede.

There are so many amazing tents, pancake breakfasts, and other must-try things while hanging out in YYC during the greatest outdoor show on earth, and hitting up a new Nashville-inspired bar seems like it should also be on your to-do list.

This space is open Wednesday to Saturday until 2 am and is available for private parties, corporate events, and bachelor/bachelorette parties.

Stay tuned for all updates on this, all other bar and restaurant openings, and all of the Calgary Stampede events and happenings.

Spankys Saloon

Address: 219 10th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram