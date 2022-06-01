Nashville North reveals full lineup for 2022 Calgary Stampede

Dust off your cowboy boots, shine up your belt buckle, and start practicing your two-steppin’ because it’s almost time to start dancing at Nashville North again.

The Calgary Stampede’s live music tent is back this year, and organizers just dropped the complete lineup of performers for the 2022 event.

Nashville North is the perfect spot to dance the night away, made even better by the fact that it’s free to see all of these incredible artists play, included with your admission to Stampede Park. And with this lineup, you’re not going to want to miss a single show.

“Come and party at this iconic country music destination, the original Stampede party tent,” said Kyle Russell, Director, Stampede Programming, in a news release.

“Let your spirit run wild as you enjoy the best live country music performances in the city,” Russell continued. “Experience the atmosphere of this legendary stage for free, with admission to Stampede Park, throughout The Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth!”

Here’s who will be performing at Nashville North in 2022.

July 7: Meghan Patrick

July 8: Tenille Townes

July 9: Tebey

July 10: Jordan Davis, Nate Haller

July 11: Tim Hicks, Hunter Brothers

July 12: Chris Lane, Shawn Austin

July 13: The Reklaws, SACHA

July 14: Lindsay Ell, Nice Horse

July 15: Steven Lee Olson

July 16: Jade Eagleson

July 17: Tyler Joe Miller

In addition to the headliners, Nashville North will feature several house bands to help keep the party going all Stampede long! House bands include Alex Hughes, Dani Strong, Devin Cooper, Drew Gregory, Foxx Worthee, Garrett Gregory, Mariya Stokes, and Tristan Horncastle.

Two-step your way down to Nashville North, the original Stampede Party tent. See the full Nashville North lineup and get unlimited entries to Stampede Park to watch all your favourite artists with the Stampede SuperPass, now available online! 🎟️ https://t.co/kXhRMNolSd pic.twitter.com/lAJTHEyuKY — Calgary Stampede (@calgarystampede) June 1, 2022

If you’re not interested in spending precious Stampedin’ time in line, you can buy a VIP Pass to Nashville North to “Buck the Line.”

Country music lovers can visit the Calgary Stampede’s website to learn more about the live music venue, and to purchase Buck the Line packages for VIP entry into Nashville North.