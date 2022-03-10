Whiskey Rose Saloon launching epic 400+ person Stampede tent

Calgary, oh boy, do we have some amazing news for you! Whiskey Rose Saloon is hosting a Stampede tent. We repeat, Whiskey Rose Saloon is having a Stampede tent.

We’re super excited, in case you couldn’t tell. We sat down with Whiskey Rose Saloon’s marketing manager, Tatum Illes, who gave us some insight about what to expect from the all-new spot.

Let’s set the scene. For starters, if you haven’t been to 17th Avenue’s new shining honky tonk, then you need to go now.

The saloon is home to a vivacious vibe full of neon signs, photo collages and gold glitter walls, little hints of Nashville and Texas, exposed brick, raw wooden beams and boozy redneck mimosas.

Their staff are smiley as heck and when you walk through those doors it honestly feels genuine and is consistent with that classic Calgary hospitality.

They’re focused on community and giving back locally. Particularly in an area such as 17th Avenue, where the pandemic took its toll on many small local businesses, this is super important.

Their venture will require more staff (so send those resumes in!) and they’re making it their mission to help bring the crowds and the prosperity back to the Red Mile.

Without further ado, here’s what we know so far about their 2022 Stampede tent.

This event is going to be an all-in “go big or go home” extravaganza.

It will be the only tent along 17th Avenue, and it will be running from July 1 to 17. That’s almost three weeks of madness. And we’re here for it.

You’ll be welcomed by a slew of different events throughout the month. Kicking it off with a Canada Day party on the 1st of July, the celebrations will be continued with pancake breakfasts, farmers and artisan markets, live music, and DJs with a stage and dance floor.

The tent will be open from 11 am, with the potential to open earlier if ticket sales permit. We consulted a magic 8-ball and it said a boozy breakfast is in our future.

There will be food and drink specials inspired by their sister in the south and the country capital, Nashville. Do yourself a favour and order their signature bologna sandwich, and while you’re at it, ask about the hilarious backstory for it. The menu will be made from local produce and packs a delicious punch.

You’ll be wiping the drool off your chin. Also think boozy red solo cups will be filled with bourbon, beer and blackcurrant brambles.

The capacity for the tent is 400, but the bar right beside it holds its own 470! That’s one big party if you ask us. This tent will be run by Calgarians, for Calgarians, showcasing exactly what our spirit looks like.

Tickets will be available online, as well as a VIP option. Check back later for further details regarding entry once they’ve been finalized by Whiskey Rose.

Address: 1012 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-474-7673

Facebook | Instagram