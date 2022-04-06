Pedal Pub and Wildhorse have teamed up for the ultimate Calgary Stampede experience.

The Pedal Pub is a one-of-a-kind experience, touring the city’s streets and visiting breweries, bars, and restaurants along the way, all riding a pedal-powered patio.

The Wildhorse Saloon is one of the most popular tents to drink, party, dance, and see live shows during the Calgary Stampede in the heart of downtown.

This new Pedal Pub and Wildhorse VIP Boss Pass Tour is the best way to kick off your Stampede in style.

The Pedal Pub, a 15-seater mobile bar, will take you down Calgary’s iconic 17th Avenue to tour the city, see the excitement, and have some cold ones.

It’ll be a blast, especially knowing where your destination lies. This experience takes you directly to Wildhorse, with a Four-Person Boss Pass ($800 in value) and VIP entry to skip the long lines.

Even better? This VIP entry into the Wildhorse tent is valid for the entirety of the 2022 Stampede.

Wildhorse has daily concerts, western barbecue, Double Zero pizza, a non-stop dance floor, an outdoor midway, and over 20+ bars.

Tickets and bookings are available right now, so don’t wait too long to book your spot.

For a limited time, use the promo code WILDHORSE100 at checkout to save $100.

Pedal Pub and Wildhorse VIP Boss Pass Tour

When: July 7 to 17, 2022

Where: Pickup location at Pinbar – 501 – 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: $999

