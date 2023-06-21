Looking for the best food deals in Calgary?

There are some amazing restaurants in this city with some of the most delicious food dishes… but sometimes you just want a great bang for your buck. Sometimes all of those things are one and the same.

Whether it’s a superb daily deal or a can’t-miss happy hour special, here are our picks for some of the best food deals in Calgary.

$20 pizza

Pizza Face

Every Wednesday, this amazing pizza spot offers its amazing and massive pies for just $20. Some of these pizzas usually go for nearly $30 so this is a great day to grab a pickle pizza. Also, it’s available for dine-in AND takeout.

Address: 515 17th Avenue SW #140, Calgary

$4 hand rolls

Lonely Mouth

The happy hour here is pretty incredible, but the most fun aspect is the $4 hand rolls. There are nine rolls here that are generally about $7 so it’s a great deal to try a few out, like the miso cod hand roll with mustard seed or the AB beef with garlic and scallions.

Address: 528 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Half-off drinks and pizza

Barbarella Bar

The happy hour here is from 2 to 5 pm, and it offers half-off ALL beverages and ALL pizzas.

Address: #110, 700 2nd Street SW, Calgary

Late night meats

Comery Block

After 10 pm, most of the meat here, from brisket to ribs to pulled pork and more, will sell for half off the normal price. It might sell out but there’s going to be something to enjoy (besides the killer cocktails and fun vibes).

Address: 638 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

$15 pizza

Posto

Posto has some of the best pizza in the city and also SO many deals during its happy hour. On Sunday, it’s an all-day happy hour and our favourite aspect is the $15 pizzas. Prices are typically over $25 so that’s $10 off!

Late-night happy hour

Pigeonhole

This is an amazing deal on its own, but it’s even better because it’s a late-night weekend deal. After 10 pm, Pigeonhole offers buck-a-shuck oysters, half-priced bottles of wine, and $5 hot dogs.

Address: 1014 8th Street SW, Calgary

$5 Kati rolls

Calcutta Cricket Club

There are four different kinds of made-to-order kati rolls here, like the tandoori spiced chicken. These are topped with lime, onions, chaat masala, green chilies, and different sauces. Some of these go for as high as $9 so having them available for $4 on Sundays is so great.

$11 Roasted Beef dip

St. James Corner

After 3 pm, this Irish pub on 1st Street serves up an $11 House-Roasted Beef Dip that is this spot’s signature sandwich.

Address: 1219 1st Street SW, Calgary

