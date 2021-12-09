Inside Calgary's highly anticipated new Nashville-inspired saloon (PHOTOS)

Dust off your cowboy boots and shine up that belt buckle, because Calgary’s brand new honky tonk has officially opened.

Whiskey Rose Saloon is the latest addition to YYC’s nightlife, with a “polaroid-inspired neon country” aesthetic and live music bringing Nashville’s very own Broadway feel to the Red Mile.

The saloon opened its doors on December 8 at 1012 17th Avenue SW, the former home of Italian restaurant Cibo, and it’s practically guaranteed to be a boot-stompin’ good time.

The Nashville-inspired bar features 10,000 square feet of great eats, cold drinks, live music, and plenty of fun. Patrons are greeted by western hospitality and a classic Albertan atmosphere across the two-level, open-concept saloon.

The space is home to plenty of neon signs, Instagrammable photo backdrops, and the country bar atmosphere that Calgary has been missing.

The venue’s website promises guests “fried bologna sandwiches, take-home red solo cups, live music, and Stampede every day of the year.”

Menu items include Saloon Wings, Country Fried Mushrooms, Louisiana Shrimp Boil, Cafeteria Mac & Cheese, Baton Rouge Dirty Rice and, of course, a Nashville Hot Chicken sandwich. Salads, small plates, and Campfire Pizzas round out Whiskey Rose’s offerings.

The beverage selection ranges from beer (bottles, cans, and local draught) and wine to Solo Cup Cocktails, with the Pink Cadillac, Paloma Rose, and John Daly 12 sure to satisfy your thirst.

On weekdays, enjoy food, drinks, pool, sports on big-screen TVs, and a saloon-style setting on the main floor of the building, and then on weekends, the upper level comes alive.

The second floor is home to a stage, live music, a dance floor, and two bars serving up all of your new favourite cocktails. The music selection ranges from a little bit of country, a little rock and roll, major bops, and the occasional power ballad for everyone to scream-sing along to.

Whether you’re into the country vibe or not, there’s something for everyone at this soon-to-be hotspot on 17th Ave.

Whiskey Rose Saloon

Address: 1012 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-474-7673

Facebook | Instagram