The crispy chicken takeover continues! Famous Filipino fast-food chain Jollibee announced back in January that it was officially opening a new outpost between Calgary and Edmonton and it looks like it’s finally here.

Jollibee will be opening a 3,000-square-foot location in the community of Bower Place in Red Deer on Wednesday, June 28. This will be the first outpost for the Alberta city.

Construction of the new restaurant was completed by Build It Calgary.

This brand is known for its signature eats like Jolly Crispy Chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, and hot-dog-studded Jolly Spaghetti.

“We are excited to bring our beloved menu items and friendly service to our long-time fans and first-time visitors who call Red Deer home,” said Maribeth Dela Cruz, the president of Jollibee North America, in a press release.

“Red Deer has an ever-growing community, which makes it a perfect fit for introducing Jollibee to new audiences who are curious to try our tasty offerings that have delighted the tastebuds of many consumers worldwide,” Cruz added.

The chain also makes cheeseburgers, Burger Steaks, and popular deep-fried Peach-Mango hand pies.

This marks Canada’s 27th outpost.

Jollibee — Red Deer

Address: 4999 Molly Banister Drive, Red Deer

With files from Hanna McLean