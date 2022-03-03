11 Calgary bars where you can dance the night away

Have you been missing busy bars, nightclubs, and dancing up a storm?

On March 1, Alberta lifted nearly all restrictions, and that means dancing in bars later into the night is about to make a big comeback.

Many of the city’s most popular music venues, clubs, and dance halls have been temporarily closed, but they seem to be firing back up, and we couldn’t be more excited.

We have you covered in case you have to hit the dance floor immediately and need to know the best spots.

Here are 11 of the best places in Calgary to hit the dance floor.

Known for the incredible bottle service and VIP experience offered here, this is an underground “secret” spot perfectly suited for a classy night out. There’s a dress code, so even more reason to dress up and paint the town red.

Address: 811 1st Street SW, Calgary

This basement is surrounded by A1, Shuffleboard, and more, but it’s the Asian-inspired setting for this intimate lounge that makes it so cool. It really turns up the dancing too when DJs show up, which they often do. Keep your eye on the schedule here because there are always plenty of niche events.

Address: 1213 1st Street SW, Calgary

A premiere club in Calgary for partying and live music, this warehouse-set bar also has two levels. There are themed nights often playing on both floors at the same time, so Commonwealth definitely appeals to all party preferences.

Address: 731 10th Avenue SW, Calgary

This is a Calgary saloon with a little bit of Nashville in it, and the live music stage and upstairs dance floor definitely embrace the two-step attitude of both cities.

Address: 1012 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

This is a new club in Calgary where each night will feature an entirely new experience with its unique themed nights. This is a welcoming and all-inclusive experience that includes drag shows, ladies’ nights, and more.

Address: 628 8th Avenue SW, Calgary

Upstairs has all the games, and downstairs has all the dancing. DJ shows are a regular thing here, always upbeat and fun to match the energy of the busy main level. Partying is had on both levels. This is definitely one of the most fun adult playgrounds in Calgary.

Address: 213 10th Avenue SW, Calgary

This is Calgary, after all, so we definitely have a few lively country-western bars, and Cowboys is one of the best. Whether it’s the dance hall or the tent during the Stampede, if you’re looking for a good time, then look no further.

Address: 421 12th Avenue SE, Calgary

Junction is the perfect spot for any group that needs both a raucous nightspot with DJs and dancing and a great pub-style space with a kitchen. It’s a “there are two types of people” kind of situation, or you know, maybe you just like having the option. It’s also the downstairs to Club Lablonde, so even more is available to you here.

Address: 628 8th Avenue SW, Calgary

Even though this Macleod Trail mega-club went away for a little bit, it’s made quite the return. Promising to give you “the best night of your life,” this place has an epic reputation for giving guests a truly all-out party kind of time.

Address: 4630 Macleod Trail, Calgary

When you think of Calgary bars, you think of The Ship and Anchor. Every night here is a blast, but when they have live music, it’s one of the most fun smaller venues in the city to see an intimate show and dance your face off.

Address: 534 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Rooftop is not only a massive space and a beautiful one, but it’s on the roof! It can get packed in here for a great party, but it’s also spacious enough to mingle and socialize. Sometimes they even set up a small stage or have a DJ show up here and really get the party poppin’.

Address: 414 3rd Street SW, Calgary

