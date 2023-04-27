Hot weather is finally here and it really looks like May will be a seriously great month of amazing Calgary food events.

This month has some of the city’s favourite seasonal food events like extravagant brunches, pizza weeks, and all of the amazing night markets popping up. There were many food spots that opened up last year as well, so checking those out should also be on the to-do list.

Here are the best Calgary food events to check out in May.

Returning for its third edition this year, La Pizza Week is a national festival highlighting restaurants in several different Canadian cities, each offering unique pizza offerings for the occasion.

Happening from May 1 to 14 this year, each participating restaurant will release a limited-edition pizza designed especially for the festival, which will only be available during that time.

When: May 1 to 14, 2023

Where: Participating restaurants TBA

The concept for the oyster bar is on small plates of delicious seafood, a broad selection of sparkling and white wine, and all in a room featuring a fun hip-hop playlist from all eras.

When: May 12 and May 26, 2023

Where: Opera Room at Teatro, 200 8th Avenue SE, Calgary

Where: Cucina at 515 8th Avenue SW, Calgary

With over 700 beers, ciders, and spirits from more than 150 breweries and distilleries to discover, you’re bound to find a new favourite to raise a glass with.

When: May 5 and 6, 2023 from 5 to 10 pm (Friday), noon to 4:30 pm, and 5:30 to 10 pm (Saturday)

Where: BMO Centre at Stampede Park Halls D, E, and F– 20 Roundup Way, Calgary

Tickets: $19.99 to $49.99 in advance, purchase online

Based on the Jeanne-Marie Leprince de Beaumont fairytale, guests of this interactive experience will be surrounded by people who have become household objects, like talking clocks.

Set inside the titular Beast’s castle, guests will also create their own Beauty and the Beast-inspired cocktails.

When: March 24 to December 31, 2023

Where: Sunny Cider Bar — 14th Avenue NE, Calgary

Price: $47 per person, buy here

This new spot JUST opened up in YYC.

Calgary has so many great sandwich shops and this is a new must-try spot.

This shop serves up creative sandwiches which seem to change every day. It’s really all about how the owner is feeling that day. A few of the sandwiches the kitchen has served since opening include Green Eggs and Ham, Magic Mushroom, English Steak Tip, and even Arepas, a South American food made of ground maize dough stuffed with a filling.

Address: 1022 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Just like in the famous book and movie, guests of this interactive experience will also be able to immerse themselves in this fantasy world by discovering secrets in backward mirrors, playing croquet, and playing in a human-sized chess match!

When: March 10 to May 14, 2023

Where: Sunny Cider Bar — 14th Avenue NE, Calgary

Price: $47 per person, buy here

Sunday Brunch Trivia

A brunch menu filled with eggs benny, mimosas, delicious french toast, and lots of local craft beer is enough for us, but the trivia to go along with it makes it even more fun.

When: Every Sunday at 1 pm

Where: Penny Black Bar & Kitchen — 11520 24th Street SE, Calgary

Price: FREE, reserve your spot here

Okotoks Food Tour – Afternoon Snacks

Have you ever explored the food scene in Okotoks?

This charming tour will hit many of the coffee shops, light snacks, and light eating options that downtown Okotoks has to offer. It might be a bit of a drive, but we still think it counts as one of the best Calgary food events.

When: May 4, 11, 18, and 25 from 5:30 to 9 pm

Where: Okotoks Towne Plaza

Price: $107.10 per person, buy tickets here

Besides decadent brunch dishes like lobster hash, lemon ricotta pancakes, and caviar bennies, there will also be stations for an Alberta Beef Tomahawk carvery, charcuterie, boulangère, and a Liquid Nitrogen Seafood Bar.

Like every great Sunday brunch, there will be mimosas, and unlike most breakfast options, it’s bound to be a party too with an all-day DJ.

When: Every Sunday in May from 11:30 am to 4 pm

Where: The Dorian – 525 5th Avenue SW, Calgary

Mixology Date Night

Presented by Frenchie Wine Bar and Your Date Night YYC, this is an incredible idea if you’re searching for a date night idea. Couples can learn to build, mix, and shake three hand-crafted cocktails with a partner (and drink them of course), and much more.

When: Tuesday, May 16 from 7 to 9 pm

Where: 616 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: $70

Intro to Espresso

Phil & Sebastian Coffee Roasters is one of the most popular coffee makers in YYC. Hosting a series of classes this month, this class offers the chance to learn how to use your home espresso machine and grinder to get the most out of your espresso.

This series is one of the hippest Calgary food events in May.

When: May 6 and 13, 2023

Where: 618 Confluence Way SE, Calgary

Price: $99.75, buy tickets here

Inglewood Night Market

The market happens in the streets of Inglewood with no specific address; however, shoppers will find vendors and food trucks primarily along 10th and 11th Streets SE and 10th Avenue SE.

When: May 12, 2023

Where: 10th Avenue and 10th Street SE, Calgary

Found Market (formerly Etsy Calgary) is holding its mouth-watering Spring Market on Sunday, May 14 at The Hemingway Room at the Commons Calgary.

The market is themed Snack Time, with visitors discovering locally-made snacks and snack-themed items from makers and creators around the city.

When: May 14, 2023, from 10 am to 4 pm

Where: The Hemingway Room at the Commons Calgary – 1204 20th Avenue SE, Calgary

Coming to YYC at the Springbank Links Golf Club from November 3 to May 31, 2023, this boozy experience offers the chance to have some golf fun even in the winter months.

This “crazy golf course” is inspired by a certain famous wizard who can’t be named for copyright reasons. There will be nine holes to play as you come across bubbling cauldrons filled with tasty potions that may even help you cast a few spells to help you complete some of the mystical tee-off challenges.

When: Until May 31, 2023

Where: Springbank Links Golf Club – 125 Hackamore Trail, Calgary

Price: $15 per person, buy here

Calgary Night Market

Running from May to August, the market will offer attendees a chance to shop local vendors, enjoy buskers and live entertainment, and most importantly, get in on some grub from food trucks.

When: May 19, 2023

Where: Bridgeland Riverside Community – 917 Centre Avenue NE, Calgary

Hosted by Marketspot at the District at Beltline, there will be five different night markets throughout spring and summer. Offering delicious food, live music, and a curated artisan market, the first of these events will be held on May 25.

When: May 25 from 4 to 8 pm

Where: The District at Beltline — 227 11th Avenue SW, Calgary

