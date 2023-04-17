Snack Time: A delicious spring market is coming to Calgary next month

A huge pop-up market is happening in Calgary this spring and it promises to be a veritable feast for local shoppers.

Found Market (formerly Etsy Calgary) is holding its mouth-watering Spring Market on Sunday, May 14 at The Hemingway Room at the Commons Calgary.

The market is themed Snack Time, with visitors discovering locally-made snacks and snack-themed items from makers and creators around the city.

“Calgary’s handmade food scene has taken off in the last few years and we want to celebrate all the delicious things that are made right here,” said Found Market in its event description.

Found Spring Market: Snack Time! features 15 curated vendors offering everything from locally roasted coffee, fresh macarons and brownies, home decor, and more.

The first 100 paid shoppers will also receive an exclusive coupon book with deals from local restaurants (limit one per household). Participating restaurants include Mumbai Bites, Rodney’s Oyster House, and Toto Pizza.

And best of all is that shopping at Snack Time! will support the Calgary Food Bank. The city’s main charitable food hub will be on-site accepting both food and monetary donations to help Calgarians in need. And you can get free entry into the market just by bringing a donation to the food bank.

Now that’s a tasty deal you can’t pass up.

When: May 14, 2023

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Where: The Hemingway Room at the Commons Calgary – 1204 20th Avenue SE, Calgary

Admission: $3 at the door, children 12 and under are free. Free entry with a donation to the Calgary Food Bank.