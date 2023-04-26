Popular fried chicken joint Cluck N Cleaver will be opening its new Calgary location in the fall.

Known for its juicy drumsticks and all the classic sides, the menu here offers some of the best fried chicken in YYC.

It’s been hinted that the newest outpost will be located in Southwest Calgary.

Cluck N Cleaver’s chicken, which is supplied by local Alberta farms, is offered by the piece (think crispy, moist Southern-style fried chicken) and in quarter, half, and whole portions (rotisserie birds).

The Mother Clucker, the main fried chicken sandwich, is one of the most popular items, made with a house-made chipotle sauce, blue cheese mayo, coleslaw, and pickles.

There are also salads, like the chipotle lime corn bean salad, desserts, like malted milkshakes and cookies, and so many great sides, like poutine and buttermilk biscuits.

Be sure to stop into this new spot when it opens up. In the meantime, you can check out the original location at 1511 14th Street SW in the Beltline.

Stay tuned for all updates on this new outpost for the popular fried chicken spot.

Cluck N Cleaver

Address: TBD

Instagram