Victoria Park is a Calgary neighbourhood that recently saw the opening of the First Street Market, a food hall that features nine amazing local vendors in one place.

It looks like the Beltline is the next YYC community to get one of these amazing dining spaces.

Slated to open at the end of February, The District at Beltline will be a chef-driven experience with food vendors from six of Calgary’s renowned chefs.

Located on 11th and 12th Avenue SW in Calgary, just off of 2nd Street SW, The District at Beltline is ideally situated right in the heart of the Beltline community.

The District at Beltline will feature five amazing food vendors from the minds of some of the most talented chefs in Calgary.

Here are the five vendors that will be available all in one place once this new food hall officially opens up.

Takori

Takori is an Asian Fusion Taqueria, serving Korean and Mexican food that uses inspirations and flavours from both cultures. This new spot is from Chef Ly, who comes from one of the best fusion restaurants in Calgary, Foreign Concept.

Modern Burger

Modern Burger is a staple spot in Calgary to grab a mouth-watering burger. They’re moving spots to join the excitement that the new food hall is sure to bring, so The District at Beltline will have one of the best burgers in the city.

Oishidesu Ramen Shack

Every great food hall is going to need a ramen spot, and head chef/owner Arce Morales will provide that with the Oishidesu Ramen Shack. It was during his travels throughout Japan that Morales fell in love with Japanese cuisine, and he’ll be showing that in his fresh and creative dishes.

Shrub Bloom

As an incredible option for vegetarians, Shrub Bloom will be serving dishes with locally sourced fruits and vegetables. Soups, salads, sandwiches, pastas, and an amazing smoothie menu will be a healthy and veggie-forward option for the new space.

Greenfish Sushi

Not only is Greenfish going to be a tasty sushi spot, but a socially conscious one as well. Using only sushi that is green-listed fish approved by Ocean Wise, and packaged with fully compostable takeaway containers, Greenfish will be “Canada’s first fully sustainable sushi takeaway.”

This highly anticipated food hall is part of a new leasing space for offices and retail that will make it a vibrant hub for the neighbourhood.

An official opening date is not yet confirmed, but stay tuned for more updates on this exciting new food hall we can’t wait to check out.

The District at Beltline

Address: 11th and 12th Avenue SW, Calgary, off of 2nd Street SW

