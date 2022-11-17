Ricardo’s Hideaway is officially bringing back its “over the top” holiday pop-up next week: Sippin’ Santa.

Located at 1530 5th Street SW, Ricardo’s Hideaway combines the best parts of Cuba, the Caribbean, and the South Pacific to create an exotic paradise which will soon turn into a winter wonderland.

Starting on November 23 and running to December 23, guests can experience the decorated space serving Caribbean food with Christmas-themed cocktails like the Kris Kringle Colada and Jingle Bird. The festive glassware will also be up for grabs, perfect for stocking stuffers.

The food menu here has bar snacks like plantain chips and peel-and-eat shrimp, as well as larger items like sweet and spicy fried chicken and Maui-style short rib served with rice and beans.

Ricardo’s Hideaway is a trendy tiki bar that is a part of the Concorde Entertainment Group, which is behind some of Calgary’s best spots, such as Major Tom, Lonely Mouth, and Surfy Surfy.

Especially since the popular Miracle on First Street holiday bar makeover at Proof just kicked off, it certainly feels like the holidays are right around the corner in Calgary.

Sippin’ Santa

Where: Ricardo’s Hideaway — 1530 5th Street SW, Calgary

When: November 23 to December 23, 2022

Instagram