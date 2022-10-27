Miracle on First Street, aka a Christmas-themed cocktail bar event, is officially returning to Calgary next month.

The festive shindig is set to kick off at Proof, located at 1302 1 Street SW, on November 16.

The Calgary cocktail joint will offer kitschy holiday decor, Christmas-inspired drinks, and the nostalgic energy of the best office party you’ve ever been to.

Some of the sips you can look forward to include the Christmapolitan, Christmas Carol Barrel, Snowball Old-Fashioned, and the Yippie Ki Yay Mother F****r!, to name just a few.

This experience runs all the way until December 24, Christmas Eve, so you will have tons of time to get into the holiday spirit.

Be sure to check out the festivities at Proof once Miracle on First Street launches.

