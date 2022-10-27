FoodChristmasFood EventsFood NewsSpecials & Deals

Miracle on First Street Calgary officially returns next month

Dished Staff
Oct 27 2022, 6:29 pm
Miracle on First Street Calgary officially returns next month
Randy Schmidt | Melissa Hom

Miracle on First Street, aka a Christmas-themed cocktail bar event, is officially returning to Calgary next month.

The festive shindig is set to kick off at Proof, located at 1302 1 Street SW, on November 16.

The Calgary cocktail joint will offer kitschy holiday decor, Christmas-inspired drinks, and the nostalgic energy of the best office party you’ve ever been to.

Some of the sips you can look forward to include the Christmapolitan, Christmas Carol Barrel, Snowball Old-Fashioned, and the Yippie Ki Yay Mother F****r!, to name just a few.

Melissa Hom

Melissa Hom

This experience runs all the way until December 24, Christmas Eve, so you will have tons of time to get into the holiday spirit.

Be sure to check out the festivities at Proof once Miracle on First Street launches.

 

Miracle on First Street — Calgary

When: November 16 through December 24
Where: Proof Cocktail Bar — 1302 1 Street SW, Calgary

