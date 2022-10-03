The Dancing Queen, a Mamma Mia!-inspired dining experience, is coming to Calgary next month.

Coming to 17th Avenue, with current dates for November 11 and 12 available on the waitlist, this boozy experience offers the chance to jump straight into the much-loved movie to experience it for yourself.

This is from the same team behind similar pop-up adventures in Calgary, like Tinseltown Christmas, the Peter Pan-inspired experience Neverland, and the Potion Putt boozy mini-golf experience.

Get your inner dancing queen ready for this musical event, aimed to feel like a sunny Greek island. Guests can expect to enjoy an evening of dining, dancing, and live performances to immerse everyone in this familiar love triangle story.

Mamma Mia! is a romantic comedy that is also a musical based on the hit songs from ABBA, so get ready to sing along to tunes like “Lay All Your Love on Me” and “Voulez-Vous.”

Tickets are now on sale for $99. Each ticket includes a theatrical performance, a three-course Mediterranean dinner, and a disco dance party.

This event is strictly an 18+ event and the first launch for the event in Canada.

The Dancing Queen

When: November 11, 2022, to March 31, 2023

Where: 728 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: $99 per person; buy here

