Is Victoria the brunch capital of the world? We like to think so.

Every weekend, masses of people line up at brunch spots scattered across the city, from Chinatown to James Bay, rain or shine. It’s a defining feature of Victoria, and a rite of passage, in some ways.

There are tons of brunch spots, but here are seven spots that you need to try at least once.

Jam Cafe

Renowned for its delectable brunch offerings, Jam Cafe often draws locals and tourists into its cozy atmosphere for its mouthwatering dishes. From fluffy pancakes to savoury eggs Benedict, Jam Cafe serves up breakfast classics with a unique twist, making it a must-visit spot in Victoria for any brunch enthusiast.

Where: 542 Herald Street, Victoria

Blue Fox Cafe

Celebrated for its eclectic decor and delicious breakfast creations, Blue Fox Cafe is cozy, eclectic, and often packed with people! Whether you’re craving their famous stuffed French toast or a savoury breakfast burrito, Blue Fox Cafe promises a delightful culinary experience in the heart of Victoria.

Where: 919 Fort Street, Victoria

John’s Place

This beloved diner-style restaurant is known for its hearty comfort food and friendly atmosphere, serving up classics like all-day breakfast, burgers, and milkshakes. With its retro decor and extensive menu, John’s Place has been a local favourite for decades, offering a nostalgic dining experience in the heart of downtown Victoria.

Where: 723 Pandora Avenue, Victoria

Nourish Kitchen & Cafe

Nourish Kitchen is celebrated for its fresh, organic, and locally sourced ingredients, crafting nourishing and creative specialty coffees and meals that cater to various dietary preferences, including vegan and gluten-free. With a commitment to sustainability and community, Nourish Kitchen offers a vibrant dining experience that promotes wellness and environmental stewardship in the heart of Victoria.

Where: 225 Quebec Street, Victoria

Eva Schnitzelhaus

Eva Schnitzelhaus offers a unique Austrian-inspired brunch menu, featuring hearty schnitzels, fluffy pancakes, and breakfast sausages. From traditional Viennese dishes to comforting brunch favourites, Eva Schnitzelhaus provides a delightful culinary experience that transports diners to the heart of Europe right in Victoria’s vibrant food scene.

Where: 509 Fisgard Street

Wheelies Motorcycle Cafe

Wheelies is off the beaten path, which means it’s not packed with lineups. It’s a biker bar in the heart of Rock Bay with a stacked menu of unreal sandwiches and, of course, delicious brunch skillets and specials.

Address: 2620 Rock Bay Avenue, Victoria

OEB Breakfast Co.

Breakfast poutines, duck-fat potatoes, lobster crêpes, and beermosas — just a few reasons why we’re excited about the newest addition to the Victoria brunch scene. Plus, we’re hoping it will calm down some of the lines elsewhere.

Where: 856 Yates Street

