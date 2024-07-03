5 must-try eateries you can't miss in Nanaimo

Like many spots on the Island, Nanaimo boasts stunning waterfront views, a vibrant cultural scene, and tons of awesome outdoor activities.

Nanaimo is one of Vancouver Island’s biggest cities, yet it often finds itself overshadowed by Victoria. However, this bustling city is rich in culture and offers so much more than meets the eye.

With its unique blend of natural beauty and urban amenities, Nanaimo is steadily gaining cultural recognition, positioning itself as a rising star in BC.

Here are five spots ushering it along.

The Vault Cafe

The Vault Cafe in Nanaimo is a super popular spot known as a third room, of sorts. It’s a cafe and a venue, and has awesome vintage shops upstairs too. It has eclectic decor and a vibrant atmosphere, in part thanks to the historic building (a former bank) of which it got its name. It’s a total cultural hub and a must-visit in Nanaimo.

Where: 499 Wallace Street, Nanaimo

Instagram

Red’s Bakery

Red’s Bakery is a beloved local bakery on Commercial Street renowned for its award-winning Nanaimo bars and its community-focused approach to hospitality. With a focus on traditional recipes and high-quality ingredients, the bakery has earned a loyal following. Its Nanaimo bars, in particular, have gained recognition with multiple awards. Plus, it has a pay-it-forward program for those in need. Where: 101 Commercial Street, Nanaimo Instagram

Milk Jam Donuts

Milk Jam Donuts is a trendy donut shop near the Nanaimo Art Gallery. It’s known for its creative and gourmet donuts fried in lard (trust us, it’s good) and made without processed goods. The shop uses high-quality ingredients to craft unique flavours and it even makes its own flavoured milk too, making it a favourite among locals and visitors alike.

Where: 165 Commercial Street A, Nanaimo

Instagram

Black Rabbit Kitchen-White Rabbit Cafe

Nestled near downtown Nanaimo, the Black Rabbit Kitchen has been charmingly repurposed from an old train station into a hot spot for creative cocktails, dishes, and dining; on the other side, is the White Rabbit Cafe. The business was founded by Winnipeg transplants Amy Ferris and Adrian Simons five years ago. It’s quickly become a cultural staple for any time of day in Nanaimo.

Where: 321 Selby Street, Nanaimo

Instagram | Website

White Sails Brewing

White Sails Brewing is a popular craft brewery which opened in 2014, taking over from an old pub. Known for its wide range of quality beers brewed on-site, White Sails is located in the heart of downtown, featuring a spacious 140-person taproom and outdoor patio. White Sails is celebrated for its innovative brews, each of which has a nod to Nanaimo in some way.

Where: 125 Comox Road, Nanaimo

Instagram | Website