Victoria's Marilena Cafe named best new restaurant in Canada

Marilena Cafe and Raw Bar has won best new restaurant in Canada.

Voted on by a panel of food critics, chefs, restaurateurs, discerning diners, and industry insiders from across the country, Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants revealed its extensive compilation of top dining destinations for 2024, marking the ninth installment of the list.

Located at 525 Douglas St., Marilena Cafe is a 160-person seafood haven and the latest venture under the Francesco Aquilini-owned Toptable Group, helmed by executive chef Kristian Eligh.

Marilena Cafe and Raw Bar also managed to secure a spot on Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants list too, landing at #27.

With a towering array of award-winning spirits, labyrinthine corridors leading to well-stocked wine cellars, and an inviting open-concept kitchen complete with an authentic Japanese raw bar, Marilena Cafe topped the list of 100 best new restaurants in Canada.

A significant portion of Marilena’s menu pays homage to seasonal, locally sourced ingredients, supporting Vancouver Island’s fisheries and farmers.

The 27-page collection of premium vodka, gin, tequila, mezcal, rum, whiskey, brandy, cognac, and aperitifs was meticulously curated by mixologist Jayce Kadyschuk. She has skillfully crafted the cocktail selection, thoughtfully categorizing them into lively, adventurous, and sophisticated options — a perfect embodiment of Marilena’s ethos.

Acquired by the Aquilini Investment Group in 2014, Toptable has award-winning establishments in Vancouver, Whistler, New York, and now, Victoria.

