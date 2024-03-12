Kinu: New Indian-tapas restaurant by Sizzling Tandoor now open

The culinary minds behind Victoria’s renowned Indian restaurant, Sizzling Tandoor, have unveiled a new Indian-tapas restaurant concept with the debut of Kinu.

Nestled at 3600 Uptown Boulevard #123, Kinu emerges from the former location of Sizzling Tandoor, which underwent renovations last autumn and promises a new adventure for Indian food lovers in Victoria, blending Indian flavours and global cuisine in an elevated setting.

Spearheaded by head chef Narpinder Bawa, Kinu marks the latest culinary endeavour for her and her husband, who initially established Sizzling Tandoor in downtown Victoria in 2010.

Following its success, it expanded to two more locations in the vibrant Uptown Shopping Centre and the burgeoning Westshore Town Centre. Now, the Uptown locale has undergone a complete transformation with help from design firm Rothschild West, who also helped design Victoria’s Humboldt Bar, Part and Parcel, and Swan’s Brew Pub, to name a few.

The menu features interesting delicacies like cashew-stuffed chilis and Tokri Chaat, a zesty Indian street food featuring crunchy potato baskets brimming with chickpeas, onions, tomatoes, and chutneys.

Additionally, Kinu offers a bespoke cocktail selection, drawing inspiration from Indian culture. The menu was crafted by Raven Dales, known for her creations at Wind Cries Mary, Nubo, and Pagliacci’s.

Drawing inspiration from the illustrious Indian revolutionary, the Rani of Jhansi cocktail boasts a blend of cashew amrut, cacao bitters, West Indies orange bitters, and raw cane sugar. Other libations pay homage to Indian heritage by name, such as the Gladius (Punjab’s state flower), the Fortuna (goddess of good fortune), and the Harita (India’s first solo female Airforce pilot).

Step into this unique Indian-style tapas restaurant from Sizzling Tandoor today!

Kinu

Where: #123 3600 Uptown Boulevard, Victoria

When: Every day, 4 pm to 10 pm

