4 awesome happy hours to check out in Victoria this weekend
It’s the weekend and you deserve to treat yourself, because like RuPaul says: “If you can’t love yourself, how in the hell you gonna love somebody else?”
So, here are four of our favourite happy hours in Victoria for you to check out this weekend.
Tapa Bar
Every evening, amid the timeless glow of centuries-old gaslights, Tapa Bar animates Trounce Alley with vibrant chatter and Spanish-infused delights, featuring $5 pints, glasses of select wines and sangria, $10 chicken wings, and margarita pizza.
Where: 620 Trounce Alley, Victoria
When: Daily from 3 pm to 5 pm
Shuck Taylor’s
This downtown seafood restaurant offers a sweet stack of oysters and delectable snacks during its happy hour. Each day its shuckers choose a feature oyster for $2.50 and pair it with awesome discounted craft beer, cheap bubbles, and unique white wines.
Where: 1324 Blanshard Street, Victoria
When: 2:30 pm to 5 pm
CRAFT Beer Market
CRAFT is known for its amazing list of craft beers on tap, as well as its brewery next door, Swift. It also has a great happy hour featuring spicy ahi tacos for $4 and parmesan fries for $8.
Where: 450 Swift Street, Victoria
When: 2 pm to 5 pm, late night Monday to Thursday and all day Sunday
Boom + Batten
Where: 2 Paul Kane Place, Victoria
When: Daily 2 pm to 5 pm, and 9 pm to close
