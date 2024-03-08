It’s the weekend and you deserve to treat yourself, because like RuPaul says: “If you can’t love yourself, how in the hell you gonna love somebody else?”

So, here are four of our favourite happy hours in Victoria for you to check out this weekend.

Tapa Bar

Every evening, amid the timeless glow of centuries-old gaslights, Tapa Bar animates Trounce Alley with vibrant chatter and Spanish-infused delights, featuring $5 pints, glasses of select wines and sangria, $10 chicken wings, and margarita pizza.

Where: 620 Trounce Alley, Victoria

When: Daily from 3 pm to 5 pm

Shuck Taylor’s

This downtown seafood restaurant offers a sweet stack of oysters and delectable snacks during its happy hour. Each day its shuckers choose a feature oyster for $2.50 and pair it with awesome discounted craft beer, cheap bubbles, and unique white wines.

Where: 1324 Blanshard Street, Victoria

When: 2:30 pm to 5 pm

CRAFT Beer Market

CRAFT is known for its amazing list of craft beers on tap, as well as its brewery next door, Swift. It also has a great happy hour featuring spicy ahi tacos for $4 and parmesan fries for $8.

Where: 450 Swift Street, Victoria

When: 2 pm to 5 pm, late night Monday to Thursday and all day Sunday

Boom + Batten

During this happy hour, you can get $25 bottles of wine, $10 cocktails, $14 pizza and fried chicken, and a $14 burger, among other offerings. Plus, enjoy a beautiful view of Victoria’s inner harbour while you’re at it.

Where: 2 Paul Kane Place, Victoria

When: Daily 2 pm to 5 pm, and 9 pm to close

What’s your favourite happy hour in Victoria?