Here are 8 of the best cocktail bars in Victoria

Victoria has a rich cocktail culture that, only 20 years ago, was basically non-existent. Now, some of the best cocktail bars in the city are offering truly amazing things.

Some take pride in finding the best locally sourced ingredients this side of the Georgia Strait, while others cultivate an impeccably perfect party atmosphere. The cocktail scene is evolving in Victoria, even rivalling Vancouver and Toronto.

In honour of Victoria’s cocktail culture, here are eight of the best cocktail bars in the city.

Clive’s Classic Lounge

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clive’s Classic Lounge (@clivesclassiclounge)

In 2008, Clive’s rapidly ascended to become a globally respected cornerstone in the cocktail scene, clinching an impressive seven top 10 nominations for “Canada’s Best International Hotel Bar” at the Tales of the Cocktail Spirited Awards. Under the guidance of Executive Bar Keep Shawn Soole (who arguably helped usher in the cocktail scene in Victoria), Clive’s is consistently reinventing itself and its menu to offer both Victoria residents and tourists something forward-thinking and unique while continuing to offer expertly created classics.

Address: 740 Burdett Avenue, Victoria

Instagram

Tora Tiki

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TORATIKI (@tora_tiki)

Tora Tiki is a small bar with a big heart, offering a particularly unique party experience. With a private karaoke room available and a selection of drinks that the staff expertly sets ablaze, this spot is a vibe. The cocktails, served in adorable tiki mugs, are a delightful mix of strong, fruity, and sugary flavours. From the same owners who brought you Saint Frank’s, Tora Tiki is a dark, tropical haven that pays homage to post-World War II tiki bars.

Address: 714 Cormorant Street, Victoria

Instagram

Wind Cries Mary

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wind Cries Mary (@windcriesmary.vic)



The menu at Wind Cries Mary mirrors its decor: A seamless blend of rustic and modern elements. The central bar is the stage, which elevates the chic downtown restaurant experience into a captivating show for liquor enthusiasts and foodies alike. The bartending staff are a committed bunch, focusing on fresh, locally sourced ingredients and mixes to bring something specifically Pacific Northwest to its patrons. Not only that, but the Wind Cries Mary team also recently opened another restaurant with the same unwavering commitment: Rudi.

Address: 45 Bastion Square, Victoria

Instagram

Little Jumbo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Little Jumbo (@littlejumbobc)

Tucked in Victoria’s vibrant downtown heart, Little Jumbo boasts a menu that dynamically mirrors the seasons, offering an array of small plates to complement its extensive cocktail selection. Over the years, Little Jumbo has served as a training ground for budding cocktail bartenders in the city, showcasing its prowess and contributing to the growth of talent within the industry.

Address: 506 Fort Street #102, Victoria

Instagram

Humboldt Bar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Humboldt Bar (@humboldtbarvictoria)



Humboldt Bar is a tastefully designed bar with marine-blue velvet bar seating, olive-green banquettes, wood panelling, antique prints, brass accents, and soft lighting. True to the bar’s inspiration (Alexander von Humboldt, a distinguished German botanist and explorer), the bar channels the essence of adventure, nature, and knowledge through its creatively crafted, approachable, and educational menu. The staff are always willing to hear you out and craft you the perfect cocktail. Plus, it’s Paris Hilton’s go-to cocktail bar in Victoria.

Address: 722 Humboldt Street, Victoria

Instagram

Citrus & Cane

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Citrus & Cane (@citrusandcane)

What was once an old strip club, and then a dive bar, has now become the centre for Tommy Bahama, rum, and, of course, citrus. If you’ve got a passion for something sweet, Citrus & Cane offers a variety of drinks that blend juices and spirits to create truly delightful concoctions that are as refreshing as they are sweet. Whether you have a fondness for piña coladas or tropical cocktails or simply appreciate the nuances of rum, you’re bound to find something delightful on their menu.

Address: 1900 Douglas Street, Victoria

Instagram

Cenote

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Restaurant & Lounge In YYJ (@cenotevictoria)

Nestled beyond the Cineplex Odeon and vintage store on Yates Street sits one of the city’s most discreet cocktail bars. Blink, and you might miss this underground gem. Cenote, with its unassuming exterior, reveals a charming cocktail bar boasting a cozy ambiance. An intimate armchair corner and an array of thriving plants – a unique feature for a basement establishment – create an inviting atmosphere. Offering exceptional service and a menu of delectable food and drinks, Cenote transforms into the perfect third space for gatherings with friends, romantic dates, or family outings.

Address: 768 Yates Street, Victoria

Instagram

Q Bar at the Empress

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Q at the Empress 🍴🍸 (@qattheempress)

The Fairmont Empress is a must-see for anyone visiting Victoria, and Q Bar at the Empress, with its big and beautiful Warhol-style portraits of Queen Victoria, is a must-try. Grab a stool at the bar or sink into a comfy couch while listening to the live music performances. Try a number of its expertly crafted cocktails from its artisan bartenders, and make sure you taste the purple gin, The Fairmont Empress’ handcrafted spirit: Empress 1908. This elderflower rose gin is handcrafted in copper-pot stills in small batches by Victoria Distillers just up the Saanich Peninsula in Sidney.

Address: 721 Government Street, Victoria

Instagram