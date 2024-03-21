FoodBoozeRestaurants & Bars

Ryan Hook
Mar 21 2024, 10:34 pm
Best shafts in Victoria you need to try at least once

The shaft is a cherished cocktail in Victoria.

But whether you believe it originated in Calgary or Victoria — it doesn’t matter. The shaft is bar none most associated with Victoria’s bar and club culture.

In its most basic form, its ingredients include cold brew, vodka, Bailey’s, and Kahlua. It’s a quick jolt of energy for anyone looking for a fun-filled (and, let’s hope, responsible) night out and is intended to be drunk in one fell swoop.

But some Victoria bars have really gone the extra mile for the shaft — adding premium alcohol, creative ingredients, and dedicated preparation.

Here are some of our favourites in the city.

Tora Tiki

Tiki-fy your shaft with spiced rum, RumChata, Kahlua coffee liqueur, and cold brew at Tora Tiki. This one can be drunk fast or slow, and it’s just as sweet — either way, it’s topped with nutmeg.

Where: 714 Cormorant Street, Victoria

Instagram

Clive’s Classic Lounge

Clive’s Classic Lounge presents the Samuel L. Jackson cocktail with coffee amaro and Forty Creek cream, alongside the John Travolta, featuring Silk Road Chai Amaro and Forty Creek cream. It’s a classic shaft with Clive’s signature twist.

Where: 740 Burdett Avenue, Victoria

Instagram

Swan’s Pub

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Swans Brewery & Pub (@swansvictoria)

This is a classic shaft with one elevated aspect: the cold brew is served through a new nitro tap. With this shaft, you get the classic flavours, but the extra burst from the Nitro elevates it into one of the city’s best shafts.

Where: 1601 Store Street, Victoria

Instagram

Moon Under Water

This Rock Bay brewery and distillery offers some of the most creative and festive shafts in the city, including special St. Patrick’s Day shafts (like the one above) or amazing flavours like cherry pie, strawberry candy heart, and chocolate hazelnut. Grab it in a flight, too!

Address: 350 Bay Street, Victoria

Instagram

Tug Eatery

 

Bekyk hierdie plasing op Instagram

 

‘n Plasing gedeel deur Tug Eatery and Bar (@tugeatery)

Tug Eatery is like Moon Under Water, where they’re not limited to classic ingredients. During Valentine’s Day, you’ll likely see a cinnamon heart shaft on their menu, or during Christmas, a marshmallow and walnut shaft. Plus, the waterside eatery also offers flights!

Address: 407 Swift Street #100, Victoria

Instagram

Wheelies

Wheelies is the coolest place to get a shaft. It’s got a biker bar with a stacked menu of unreal sandwiches and, of course, an awesome shaft. Presented in a Mason jar with 2oz of Wild Turkey bourbon, Kahlua, Baileys, fresh espresso from Bows and Arrows, and milk instead of cream, it’s bound to put you in some type of mood.

Address: 2620 Rock Bay Avenue, Victoria

Instagram

Have a favourite shaft somewhere that’s not on the list? Let us know in the comments. 

