Victoria is not only the capital of BC, it’s also one of the province’s best dining destinations.

From old-school bakeries to onigiri specialty shops, the small city is home to a lot of great spots to eat.

Our latest must-try spot is Big Wheel Burger, a burger and shake shop with a focus on local and sustainable practices.

During a recent visit to the Vancouver Island city, we stopped by Big Wheel’s 341 Cook Street location. The chain has two other locations in Victoria at Gateway Village and Westside Village, as well as a spot in Nanaimo, Colwood, and a new location opening soon in Courtenay.

We opted to try a chicken burger and one of the chain’s all-day breakfast burgers, which is made with locally-farmed eggs, bacon, spicy mayo, and American cheddar.

Big Wheel offers beef, chicken, and plant-based burger options, with the patties being made fresh every day.

We also tried the garlic and Parmesan fries with house-made rosemary oil, but this spot has other tasty fry options, too, including Cajun fries, all-dressed fries, and classic poutine.

If you’re stopping by for a burg, don’t forget to try one of Big Wheel’s shakes, too. Available in classic flavours like strawberry, vanilla, and chocolate, this spot also has special flavours including cookies n’ cream and the Nanaimo bar – a cool take on the iconic Vancouver Island-invented dessert.

Just as important as its delicious food options is Big Wheel’s dedication to both its community and the environment. The restaurant has a policy that adds 1.5% to every bill, which is then matched by the business and donated to the Big Wheel Community Foundation.

It’s also proud to be Canada’s “first carbon neutral fast food restaurant” according to its website, a statement that is backed up by its work with Ostrom Climate Solutions and The Great Bear Forest Carbon Project.

Next time you’re on Vancouver Island, check out one of this spot’s several locations.

Big Wheel Burger

Address: Multiple locations on Vancouver Island

