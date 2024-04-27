It was opening night of the Richmond Night Market, and we were on a mission: Try all the best eats and drinks.

It’s a tall order when visiting the largest night market in North America, as there are 600+ international food items up for order.

But someone had to dive into all that exciting grub and share the standouts that are worth your dime.

Sushi Hot Dog: Tempura Prawn (F24)

The Bank of Canaday: Mozzarella Cheese Coin (F5)

Ponchos: Walking Taco Doritos and Birria Grilled Cheese (F9)