It was opening night of the Richmond Night Market, and we were on a mission: Try all the best eats and drinks.
It’s a tall order when visiting the largest night market in North America, as there are 600+ international food items up for order.
But someone had to dive into all that exciting grub and share the standouts that are worth your dime.
These savoury selections and sweet treats are all at the top of our must-try list this year.
Here are the six top items you can’t leave the Richmond Night Market without trying.
Sushi Hot Dog: Tempura Prawn (F24)
Marco Ovies/Daily Hive
The Bank of Canaday: Mozzarella Cheese Coin (F5)
Marco Ovies/Daily Hive
Ponchos: Walking Taco Doritos and Birria Grilled Cheese (F9)
Marco Ovies/Daily Hive
Marco Ovies/Daily Hive
Crepe Crème Brûlée: Crème Brûlée Crepe (F50)
Marco Ovies/Daily Hive
Unco Coco: Coconut Slush Splash (F40)
Marco Ovies/Daily Hive
When: Fridays to Sundays from April 26 until October 14, 2024, plus holiday Mondays
Time: Various hours
Where: 8351 River Road, Richmond (near Bridgeport Station)