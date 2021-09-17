12 things to do in Vancouver this weekend: September 17 to 19

Please note: British Columbia is in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

The last weekend of summer has arrived and it has brought with it a bunch of great events you need to check out!

Fill your schedule with these 12 things to do around Vancouver from September 17 to 19. Canada Sevens, Vancouver Opera, and more.

What: Rugby Sevens returns to Vancouver this weekend for two days full of rugby on the pitch and a giant costume party in the stands. The annual tournament was moved from its usual spot in March.

When: September 18 to 19, 2021

Time: Begins at 9:44 am on Saturday and 9:20 am on Sunday

Where: BC Place

Cost: Single-day tickets begin at $80, weekend passes start at $149. Full ticket information is available through the Canada Sevens website.

What: On Saturday, September 18, the fourth annual Monstercat Compound, presented by Sapporo, will bring a free block party to Railtown with live performances and interactive experiences. It’s also the only music festival that’s currently approved on Vancouver city property.

The one-day event will include live electronic music hosted across two stages. This year’s lineup includes The Funk Hunters, Tony Romera, Sabai, Eminence, OBLVYN, Rylan Taggart, and Sam Steele. In addition to live music, the Compound will feature food trucks, beer gardens, street artists, and a Monstercat Street Piano. There will also be a gaming zone hosted by The Gaming Stadium, featuring Rocket League, Just Shapes and Beats, Street Fighter, and Mortal Combat.

When: September 18, 2021

Time: 2 to 9 pm

Where: 380 Railway Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free of charge with RSVP; Compound Premium Passes are available for purchase HERE

What: The Vancouver Mural Festival (VMF) Plaza Series brings together the feel-good vibes of the city’s largest public art festival and the vibrancy of five unique neighbourhoods across Vancouver. Curated by Public Disco (Punjabi Market curated by the Punjabi Market Regeneration Collective), and inspired by their pop-up plaza activations from pre-pandemic times, each event will be tailored to the neighbourhood and feature DJs, live painting, roaming performers, interactive entertainment, and family activities. There will also be areas to both sit and hang out or get up and dance.

When: September 17 (West End), September 18 (Punjabi Market) and September 19 (Cambie Village), 2021

Time: 4 to 9 pm (Friday), 1 to 7 pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Where: Bute & Davie Plaza (Friday), Main & 49th SW Back Lot (Saturday) and Cambie & 17th Plaza (Sunday)

Cost: Free

What: UBLVD WKNDS features live music, food and drinks, and fun games at an outdoor lounge space on University Boulevard on Friday evenings and Saturday afternoons in September. Discover restaurants like Steve’s Poke Bar, Jamjar Canteen, Browns Crafthouse and Downlow Chicken Shack as well as some of UBC’s newest dining options. Then enjoy treats from Rain or Shine or Chatime while enjoying performances by Phil Bo, Mark Woodyard, Olin Brinx and Johnny Jover and art by Michael Bock.

When: Friday evenings and Saturday afternoons until September 25, 2021. (Not including Friday, September 17 due to UBC Homecoming)

Time: 4 to 8 pm (Friday) and 12 to 4 pm (Saturdays)

Where: 6111 University Boulevard, located next to UBC Academic Core

What: Britannia Mine Museum’s annual Copper & Fire arts event is a celebration of BC artists that utilize mined materials “of the earth”, including metalworkers, sculptors, painters and jewellers. This year’s live artists showcase includes Ailsa Brown, Angela Muellers, Hazel Cruse Jim Unger, Martin Vseticka, and more.

The Museum is encouraging everyone to practice safe COVID-19 protocols including frequent hand washing, physical distancing and staying at home if you are sick.

When: September 18, 2021

Time: 10 am to 3 pm

Where: Brittania Mine Museum – 150 Copper Drive, Britannia Beach

Tickets: Online. Visitors who wish to only check out the Copper & Fire Arts event can purchase discounted tickets under “Special Events” in the online booking system.

What: Vancouver Opera returns to live performances with a weekend of free outdoor performances at šxʷƛ̓exən Xwtl’a7shn (formerly QET Plaza). The six performances on September 18 and 19 take place rain or shine from 1 pm to 4 pm and features members of the Vancouver Opera Orchestra and Chorus, UBC Opera and Astrolabe Musik Theatre. Limited seating is available on the plaza.

When: September 18 and 19, 2021

Time: 1 to 4 pm

Where: šxʷƛ̓exən Xwtl’a7shn (formerly QET Plaza)

Cost: Free

What: Jerrilyn Spears and XanaX from Cut The Crease will be hosting Drag in the Park with Joan-E, which kicks off at 7 pm. Meanwhile, stars will be stunning attendees with their captivating choreography and dazzling outfits during performances on one of the most iconic stages in the province. Already confirmed to perform at the event are Kendall Gender and Kara Juku (Vancouver’s Next Drag Superstar winners), Jaylene Tyme, Alma, Coco, Synthia Kiss, Mx Bukuru, Hotmale Dotcom, The House of Rice, Eva Scarlett, The Darlings, Tiffany Ann Co and Bibi Souphresh, plus many others.

When: September 17, 2021

Time: 7 pm

Where: Malkin Bowl – 610 Pipeline Road, Stanley Park

Cost: Starting at $40 (plus service charges) – Available via Ticketmaster

What: If you’re in the mood for comfort food, it’s time to explore everything Italiano. Creamy pasta stuffed or topped with fresh ingredients, hot pizza right from the oven, and of course, some of the best wines in the world. Italian food is a favourite for many Vancouverites, and we have lots of great local restaurants to satisfy our hunger. Check out these must-visit Italian spots on the Dished Restaurant Guide. Buon appetito!

When: Various days of operation

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various restaurants across Vancouver

Cost: Various, see the list of Italian restaurants on the Dished Guide online

What: Visitors will discover over 60 farms and producers at the weekly Trout Lake Farmers Market. Market amenities include food and coffee trucks, bike racks, grocery pick-up zone and chef parking

When: Every Saturday until October 30, 2021

Time: 9 to 9:30 am (those vulnerable to COVID-19), 9:30 to 2 pm (General Public)

Location: Lakewood Drive & E 13th Avenue, Vancouver

What: Lulu Island Winery hosts a Moon Festival Market with various vendors selling food and gifts, live music, plus wine pairings with traditional festival foods. Visitors will also learn about the culture and history of the Moon Festival.

When: September 19, 2021

Time: 12 to 5 pm

Where: Lulu Island Winery – 16880 Westminster Highway, Richmond

Cost: Free

What: Negroni Week officially kicks off on September 13 and wraps up on September 19, which means bars around the world will be celebrating the classic cocktail while raising money for some charities. There are 14 Vancouver bars and restaurants participating in this year’s celebratory week, meaning you’ll have ample opportunity to grab a quality Negroni no matter where you are in Vancouver. Negroni Week first launched in 2013, and it has raised well over $3 million since then.

When: Various days of operation

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various bars and restaurants across Vancouver

Cost: Various, see the list of participating bars and restaurants online

What: Richmond Night Market is the largest night market in North America. Organizers say market-goers can expect “a smaller venue to start, with reduced capacity” and gradually more vendors as time goes on and health guidelines allow. The marker features shopping, live entertainment, and the always popular International Food Fair. Visitors can also expect a Lantern Festival to take place over the last weekend with some stunning outdoor lantern installations and live traditional Asian dance and musical performances by groups across the community.

When: Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday preceding Statutory

Holidays. Now until September 19, 2021

Time: 6 pm to midnight

Where: The corner of Number 3 and River Road (one block from the Bridgeport Canada Line station)

Tickets: Online