The Dished Restaurant Guide is the one-stop-shop to find awesome restaurants, breweries, food trucks, bakeries, and more in and around Vancouver. If you’re interested in becoming a part of the Dished Restaurant Guide community, head here to join.

If you’re in the mood for comfort food, it’s time to explore everything Italiano.

Creamy pasta stuffed or topped with fresh ingredients, hot pizza right from the oven, and of course, some of the best wines in the world. Italian food is a favourite for many Vancouverites, and we have lots of great local restaurants to satisfy our hunger.

The Dished Restaurant Guide has got you covered with information on must-try dining, drinks, and more that the city has to offer.

Here are some must-visit Italian spots on the Dished Restaurant Guide. Buon appetito!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver)

Novo is renowned for its authentic Italian cuisine made with hyper-seasonal local produce. Enjoy their weekly hand-crafted pasta and antipasto dishes as well as their wood-fired Italian pizza. Menu favourites include Sicilian meatballs, burrata pizza, and their daily gelato for a sweet dessert.

Address: 2118 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-736-2220

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frankie’s Vancouver (@frankiesitaliankitchen)

Frankie’s Italian Kitchen & Bar boasts an impressive selection of delicious hand-stretched pizzas and fresh pasta dishes, all made in-house. Located right by BC Place and Rogers Arena, treat yourself to stuffed Italian ciabatta sandwiches, braised lamb shank, or the titular pizza, Frankie’s.

Address: 765 Beatty Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-688-6368

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver)

Lombardo’s is an original wood oven pizzeria that was established in 1986. The family-owned and operated restaurant in the heart of Commercial Drive serves authentic Italian favourites including wood oven pizzas, house-made pasta, and more. Try the fresh salad, the neighbourhood-named pizza, The Drive, the Classico calzone, or whatever else you’re in the mood for

Address: 1641 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Phone: 604-251-2240

Facebook | Instagram