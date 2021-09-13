Richmond Night Market to wrap up its 2021 season this weekend

Please note: While British Columbia is currently in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan, mask wearing is required in all indoor public spaces. Please adhere to other COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing. If you are sick, please stay home.

One of Metro Vancouver’s most popular (and tasty) summer events is officially wrapping up its 2021 season soon.

The Richmond Night Market will be shutting down after Sunday, September 19, which means you only have three more evenings to check it out.

The popular attraction announced last month that it would be extending its season to this weekend.

And to make their goodbye even more special, visitors can expect a Lantern Festival to take place over the last weekend. Expect some stunning outdoor lantern installations, as well as live traditional Asian dance and musical performances by groups across the community.

This year, the market kicked off much later than it typically does on Friday, July 23, and was initially scheduled to run until Monday, September 6.

Richmond Night Market 2021

When: Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday preceding Statutory

Holidays from 7 pm to midnight; Friday, July 23 to Monday, September 19, 2021

Where: The corner of Number 3 and River Road (one block from the Bridgeport Canada Line station)