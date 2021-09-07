If you find it hard to resist the iconic Italian cocktail that is the Negroni, it’s about to be a boozy week for you, because Negroni Week is fast approaching.

It officially kicks off on September 13 and wraps up on September 19, which means bars around the world will be celebrating the classic cocktail while raising money for some charities.

Establishments around the globe donate a portion of the sales of Negroni cocktails to charities. Negroni Week first launched in 2013, and it has raised well over $3 million since then.

There are 14 Vancouver bars and restaurants participating in this year’s celebratory week, meaning you’ll have ample opportunity to grab a quality Negroni no matter where you are in Vancouver.