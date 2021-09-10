Live music, food and festivities at UBC this September

Experience new eats, chill beats, and delicious treats at University Boulevard (UBLVD) throughout the month of September.



Hosted by Live at UBC every Friday from 4 pm – 8 pm and Saturday from 12 pm – 4 pm the UBLVD will be transformed into a hungry pedestrians’ paradise. There will be 15 eateries situated around the UBC sign on Wesbrook Mall, including favourite restaurants like DL Chicken Shack (their second location), Steve’s Poke Bar, Kinton Ramen and Browns Crafthouse.

Adding to the ambience are artists Phil Bo, Mark Woodyard, Olin Brinx, and Johnny Jover. There will also be various artists performing, including a live mural painting on opening night by Michael Robert Bock.

Head over to the UBC campus to soak up the vibe of live music, games and great eats. There will be plenty of space to lounge and hang out with friends. Arrive by bike, foot, bus or by car. There is a new parkade located at UBLVD (6131 University Boulevard) so you can park directly under the event space and have easy access to all the festivities.

