There's a free dog show happening in downtown Vancouver next week

If sipping cocktails and watching adorable dogs is your definition of a good time, then we know where you’ll be next week.

The Oakridge Park Charity Dog Competition will take place right outside the Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel in the plaza. It’s happening on Thursday, September 23, and it’s a free outdoor event, so you don’t need a ticket or reservation.

If your best friend is your dog, then you’ll definitely want to bring them along. They’re going to have a portrait studio where you can have your photo taken with your dog. Plus, there will be special treats, but probably mostly dog treats, and giveaways.

But the event isn’t just to show off some of the city’s cutest pups.

Oakridge Park will make a donation in the name of the winner of each dog show category to Furever Freed Dog Rescue.

They’re also the same organization that helped Lili Reinhart, the actress who plays Betty Cooper from Riverdale, find her dog named Milo.

Furever Freed helps to rescue abandoned, abused, or neglected dogs from all over the world. They’re on a mission to connect dogs with “devoted, responsible and loving people so they can live happily forever after in their new homes.”

The dog show is just one event that’s happening as part of the Oakridge Park Mid-Autumn Festival from September 16 to 26. There’s also a fashion show, a piano competition, and a performance by the VSO.

While you’re there, you can sip unique mid-Autumn fest-inspired cocktails at the Lobby Bar (although you won’t be allowed to bring dogs inside) made with rare teas from O-five.

You can also stick around for dinner. Giovane Bacaro just opened earlier this year if you haven’t checked it out yet and happen to love Italian food.

When: Thursday, September 23

Time: TBD

Tickets: Free to attend