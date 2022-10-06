20 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this long weekend: October 7 to 10

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

The Thanksgiving long weekend is upon us and there’s so much to see and do!

Make the most of your time with our roundup of 20 fantastic things to do around Metro Vancouver from October 7 to 10. Halloween Train, Cranberry Festival, AP Dhillon, and more.

And for more fun things happening around town be sure to check out our Listed section.

What: Bear Creek Park Train presents its annual Pumpkin Train and Halloween Scream Train in Surrey throughout October. Whichever ride you choose, you’ll climb aboard Eddy The Engine for a spooky and delightful trip at one of the city’s most popular parks.

The little ones are invited on the daytime Pumpkin Train, while those looking for more frights can climb aboard the evening Halloween Scream Train. But beware: don’t let Chainsaw Charlie get you!

When: October 7 to 31 for Pumpkin Train, October 14 to 31 for Halloween Scream Train

Time: Pumpkin Train from 10 am to 4:30 pm, Scream Train from 6:30 to 10 pm

Where: Bear Creek Park & Mini Golf – 13750 88th Avenue, Surrey

Price: $11.50 for daytime trains, $15.75 for evening trains

What: The Canucks continue their NHL pre-season in October with an exhibition match against the Arizona Coyotes at Rogers Arena.

When: October 7, 2022

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Pumpkins After Dark is an outdoor experience set to haunt Swangard Stadium and Central Park until October 31.

Guests can expect to see over 6,000 pumpkins that are hand-carved to resemble classic Halloween characters, dinosaurs and dragons, movie and pop culture icons, and more. Pumpkins After Dark will showcase live gourd carving demos as well as serve up fall treats and sweets.

When: Now until October 31, 2022

Time: Various time slots

Where: Swangard Stadium – 3883 Imperial Street, Burnaby (the main entrance will be located at the Southwest Entrance of the stadium)

Cost: $21.95 for ages 17 and up, $17.95 for ages 4 to 16, and free to children 3 and under. A family pack is also available. Purchase online

What: The 27th annual Fort Langley Cranberry Festival returns to the Riverside community on Thanksgiving weekend. Organizers say that there will be 100 marketplace vendors to discover at Cranberry Festival 2022, with wares including cranberry wine, artisan crafts, handmade items, and more available for purchase.

There will also be 16 food vendors on-site ready to make your mouth water on Glover Road. And you’ll want to spend a full day at the fest as there will be a full lineup of live entertainment to check out.

When: October 8, 2022

Time: Pancake Breakfast at 9:30 am, festival from 10 am to 4 pm

Where: Fort Langley Village

Admission: Free of charge

What: Arts Club Theatre presents the Rolling World Premiere of Redbone Coonhound by Amy Lee Lavoie & Omari Newton. The audience will meet Mike and Marissa, an interracial couple going for a walk in the West End when they meet a dog with an unfortunate breed name. The production promises to explore the intricacies of race, systemic power, and privilege in unique and illuminating ways.

When: Various dates from October 6 to 30, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Newmont Stage at the BMO Theatre Centre – 162 W 1st Avenue #203, Vancouver

Cost: starting from $25, purchase online

What: The Brewhalla Beer and Music Festival features more than 60 craft beers from local breweries, as well as performances from Caleb Heart, The Big Coast, Chersea, DJ Flipout, and more.

Some participating breweries include Dageraad, Old Yale Brewing Co., Faculty Brewing Co., and Strange Fellows Brewing. The events will also bring in food trucks and other refreshments, like local cider, kombucha, seltzer, and wine.

Festival-goers can also expect fun activities like lawn games as well as giveaways.

When: October 7, 2022

Time: 5 to 10 pm

Where: The Shipyards, 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Capilano Suspension Bridge Park will be decorated with pumpkins and spooky displays for its annual Halloween event, Canyon Frights. There are plenty of Instagram-worthy photo ops, and the majestic birds of Raptors Ridge will be at the Park from 10 am to 6 pm daily.

When: October 14 to October 31, 2022

Time: 10 am to 8 pm

Where: Capilano Suspension Bridge Park – 3735 Capilano Road, North Vancouver

Tickets: Various, purchase online

What: Fright Nights, one of Western Canada’s scariest haunts, has announced its return to Vancouver for the Halloween season. The highly anticipated attraction will be returning to Playland on select nights starting on October 7 and running right through to Halloween night.

Visitors can experience the immersive Halloween-themed experience with seven haunted houses, 19 heart-pounding rides, spooky décor, roaming monsters, thrilling live performances, and more!

When: Select dates between October 7 and 31, 2022

Time: 6 pm to midnight (Wednesday to Saturday), 6 to 11 pm (Sundays). An expedited line for park entry with Early Access Pass is also available.

Where: Playland at the PNE – 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $45-$54 depending on the date, purchase online

What: The most decorated male figure skater in Canadian history will be skating in Vancouver during special meet-and-greet opportunities and fans are invited to join in the fun.

Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation is presenting the special public skate session with Olympic gold medallist Patrick Chan on Saturday, October 8 at Trout Lake Rink.

When: October 8, 2022

Time: 1 to 2:15 pm (on-ice session), 2:30 to 3:30 pm (off-ice meet-and-greet)

Where: Trout Lake Rink – 3350 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

Admission: Regular fee for public skate

What: One of the best places in the city to take in the changing colours and celebrate fall is at VanDusen. This October, the garden’s Harvest Days are an affordable family-friendly way to check out the leaves and the bounty of the season.

The garden’s famous maze will be transformed with friendly scarecrows, hay bales, cornstalks, and pumpkins. There will also be live music, kids crafts, and food vendors like Popcorn in the Park, Coffee Bike, and Bistrot Van.

When: Open Saturdays and Sundays in October, plus Monday, October 10, and Friday, October 21

Time: Entry from 10 am to 3 pm

Where: VanDusen Botanical Garden – Oak Street 5251

Cost: Adult admission $8.60 and tickets are available online.

What: The 2022 Vancouver International Film Festival will showcase 135 feature films and 102 shorts from 75 countries around the world. VIFF 2022 includes dozens of world premieres, insightful talkbacks, and more.

The festival will feature a number of buzzy films, including special presentations of The Whale by director Darren Aronofsky, Corsage by director Marie Kreutzer, and The Grizzlie Truth from Kathleen S. Jayme. All films are presented in-cinema, though a small curated selection of titles will be available for streaming across the province through VIFF Connect.

When: Now until October 9, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Tickets: Single tickets $10-$15, with festival passes also available. Special presentations are $17, VIFF Live tickets are $18, and VIFF Talks and Industry Panel tickets range from $18-$25. Purchase online

What: Located just steps away from the Surrey Central SkyTrain station and bus loop, Surrey Urban Farmers’ Market is a vibrant gathering place that aims to promote small-scale farmers, food producers, and artisans.

When: Every Saturday until October 8, 2022

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Royal Kwantlen Park at the corner of 104th Street and Old Yale Road, Surrey

What: Punjabi-Canadian superstar AP Dhillon is bringing the Out of This World Tour to Rogers Arena on Saturday, October 8. It is the first North American tour for the acclaimed singer, songwriter, and record producer.

Dhillon is renowned for fusing South Indian and Western musical cultures through genres ranging from R&B, hip-hop, pop, and rap. Dhillon’s music is regularly among the top streaming service charts in North America, Europe, and Asia, and is also popular on TikTok, Instagram reels, and other platforms.

When: October 8, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Purchase online

What: Looking for a tasty way to celebrate Thanksgiving this weekend? Invite your friends and family to a delicious dinner being served by Showcase Restaurant & Bar at Vancouver Marriott Pinnacle Downtown.

The three-course dinner includes a butternut squash or SC Caesar salad to start, roasted turkey or mushroom ravioli as the main, and baked pumpkin Alaska or chocolate mousse cake for dessert. The best part is there are no dishes to do afterwards!

When: October 8 to 10, 2022

Where: Showcase Restaurant & Bar at Vancouver Marriott Pinnacle Downtown – 1128 West Hastings, Vancouver

Cost: $55. For reservations, call 604-639-4040

What: The Richmond Night Market is the largest night market in North America and this year’s theme is Summer Magic Rainbow. The popular annual event draws crowds ready to check out the rows on rows of vibrant cuisine. In fact, there are over 500 different international food items this year.

Visitors can also enjoy a diverse lineup of nightly performances on the 50 ft entertainment stage, showcasing musicians, dance teams, martial arts displays, and more.

When: Now until October 10, 2022

Time: 7 pm to 12 am (Friday), 6 pm to 12 am (Saturday), 7 to 11 pm (Sunday and Holidays)

Where: The corner of Number 3 and River Road (one block from the Bridgeport Canada Line station)

Cost: $6 general admission, free for children under 7 and seniors 60 and older. Purchase online

What: Bass Coast Festival’s Friendsgiving is a one-night celebration of music, art, and community at the Commodore Ballroom. The genre and border-spanning lineup include Jersey Club Queen UNIIQU3, Bass Coast Co-Founder and Musical Director The Librarian, Calgary’s Smalltown DJs, Vancouver’s Max Ulis B2B Lorne B and one of “CBC Music’s 6 Indigenous Artists To Watch,” Handsome Tiger. Hosted by Vancouver multi-disciplinary artist Crystal Precious.

When: October 9, 2022

Time: 9:30 pm

Where: Commodore Ballroom, 868 Granville Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $45 plus fees, purchase online

Dark Manor Pop-Up at Sons of Vancouver Distillery What: Like Frankenstein raised his creature from death, a Metro Vancouver distillery will bring back a long-dead haunted house bar this October. This year, the SOV pop-up will have a new, themed menu. Order the aesthetically pleasing “Hocus Pocus” cocktail or Lester’s favourite, “Death by Daq.” Plus, drinks will come with a memorable, take-home Dark Manor Inn swizzle stick. There are no reservations, so it’s first come, first served. But this year, there’s more indoor seating plus a haunted patio. When: Wednesday to Sunday until October 30, 2022

Time: 5 pm to 9 pm

Where: Sons of Vancouver Distillery – 1431 Crown Street, North Vancouver

What: Immersive flight ride attraction FlyOver Canada is transforming into HowlOver Canada until October 31. During the Halloween experience, passengers will meet Biker Mama the witch and her band of spooky sidekicks before taking off on a flight through the night sky.

HowlOver Canada also includes an original eerie pre-show and lots of chilling decorations. Guests can also enjoy balloon art and face painting each weekend in October, a self-guided scavenger hunt all month long, and a sweet Halloween surprise on the big day.

When: Now until October 31, 2022

Time: 10 am to 8 pm (weekdays), 10 am to 9 pm (weekends, public holidays, and Halloween)

Where: Canada Place Pier – 999 Canada Place, Vancouver

Tickets: Various, purchase online

What: The Nightmare Before Christmas Market is back for the first time since 2019 at a brand new venue. Head down to the Croatian Cultural Centre to discover over 70 vendors. There will also be a food truck and concession, kids performers and face painting, and more for the family to enjoy. And yes, cosplay is encouraged.

When: October 8 and 9, 2022

Time: 11 am to 7 pm (Saturday), 10 am to 4 pm (Sunday)

Where: Croatian Cultural Centre – 3250 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Admission: Adults $3 in advance, $4 at the door. Children 13 and under are free. Weekend pass $5 (online only), Purchase online

What: Vancouver International Music Competition invites all music lovers to the GALA Concert & Awards Ceremony for 2021 winners happening at the Chan Centre. The concert will feature the grand prize winners of the piano and strings categories and special guest performers from different parts of the world. Instruments featured include piano, violin, viola, cello, and harp. A musical celebration not to be missed.

When: October 7, 2022

Time: Doors 6 pm, show 7 pm

Where: The Chan Centre for the Performing Arts – 6265 Crescent Road, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $28, purchase online. For 20% off, use promo code vimc20