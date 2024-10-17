15 fun things to do in Vancouver this weekend: October 18 to 20

What: Entering its 33rd year, the huge apple celebration gives attendees a chance to learn about apple diversity and taste several rare and peculiar varieties.

The family-friendly weekend celebrates all things apple with over 50 varieties to taste, live entertainment, an apple and apple tree sale, demos, and a food fair onsite. This fundraiser, organized by the Friends of the Garden, supports the Garden’s vital education and conservation efforts.

When: October 19 and 20, 2024

Time: 11 am to 4 pm

Where: UBC Botanical Garden — 6804 SW Marine Drive, Vancouver

Tickets: Regular-priced tickets at $11 are available from October 1st up to the event dates (October 19 & 20, 2024). Tickets purchased on-site on the Festival weekend will be at $12.

Tasting Tent tickets are selling out fast. Children aged 7 and under can enter for free but still need to be registered. Purchase online

Discover Corazón Tequila What: Get ready to reinvent the classic margarita and enjoy it your way. Experience Corazón Tequila, rooted in tradition and capturing the essence of agave, at BCLIQOUR in Cambie Village this weekend.

When: October 19, 2024

Time: 3 to 7 pm

Where: BCLIQUOR 39th and Cambie — 5555 Cambie Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free Halloween Trick or Treat at Sea to Sky Gondola What: Sea to Sky Gondola’s popular Halloween tradition continues. Trick-or-treaters of all ages are invited to dress in costume and discover the spooky surprises around Alpine Alley. You’ll be working up an appetite with all the family-friendly activities, so check out the cafe for a delicious menu that includes gingerbread skeletons, spiced pumpkin soup, and gory donuts When: October 20, 2024

Time: Noon to 3 pm

Where: Alpine Alley at the Sea to Sky Gondola — 36800 BC-99, Squamish

Cost: Free with a lift ticket or pass; purchase online Grand Opening Celebration at Helly Hansen Kitsilano What: A brand-new Helly Hansen store is opening in Vancouver this weekend on Saturday, October 19, and it’s celebrating with exciting events, exclusive giveaways, and more. The first 50 customers to spend $50 or more will receive a free gift, and the first 10 will also score a new piece of Helly Hansen’s best-selling gear. You can even spin the wheel for a chance to win even more prizes with every purchase of over $50. Festivities support a great cause: 5% of sales will go towards the life-saving work of Squamish Search & Rescue. When: October 19, 2024

Time: 10 am to 7 pm

Where: Helly Hansen – 2231 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Cost: Free, register online Mount Seymour Job Fair What: Ski and snowboard season is approaching quickly, and Mount Seymour is hosting a huge job fair this weekend to prepare for the rush. The popular North Shore destination hosts the Mount Seymour Job Fair on Sunday, October 20, from 10 am to 2 pm. Print off your resumes and head to Parkgate Community Centre – Mary Hunter Hall to apply for various winter jobs for people of all backgrounds and levels of experience. Many pay above minimum wage, and there are a bunch of great perks to look forward to. When: October 20, 2024

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Parkgate Community Centre – Mary Hunter Hall – 3625 Banff Court, North Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: The sixth annual Latin American Heritage Month Festival, presented by Latincouver, is taking place from October 15 to November 3 in venues throughout the city.

This year’s festival will feature over 50 shows, events, workshops and exhibitions. There will even be a colourful Day of the Dead market to celebrate one of the most recognized Latin traditions in the world. And everyone is welcome!

When: October 15 to November 3, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Various venues on Granville Island and around Vancouver

Cost: Free and ticketed events. Learn more online

Ugly Potato Day What: The fall event will take place on National Ugly Produce Day and feature off-sized potatoes, squash, carrots, beets, apples, garlic, and other produce for those in need. Bread and chocolate will also be distributed. Heppell’s Farm is estimating that 15,000 people will attend the Ugly Potato Day on October 19, which runs from 10 am to 2 pm. Organizers also encourage everyone to bring their own bags and donate what they can to the local food bank. When: October 19, 2024

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: 6050 176th Street, Surrey

Cost: Free

What: For Halloween, East Vancouver’s Strange Fellows Brewing is transforming into a haunted brewhouse and brave souls are invited to take a self-guided tour through an “all-new swamp of horrors” filled with special surprises and frights.

When: October 18 to 20 and October 25 to 27, 2024

Time: 5 to 10 pm

Where: Strange Fellows Brewing — 1345 Clark Drive, Vancouver

Admission: Various prices, purchase online

What: Army veteran Greg “G” Williams shares comedic experiences from his day-to-day life as a registered nurse. The Virginia-born comic has performed across North America and returns to Yuk Yuk’s in Surrey for another side-splitting show.

When: October 18, 2024

Time: 8 pm

Where: Yuk Yuks Surrey at Elements Casino – 17755 60th Avenue, Surrey

Tickets: $41.25 plus tax; purchase online

What: Britannia Mine Museum presents family-friendly frights and delights this Halloween season. Visitors of all ages are invited to enter the “Castle of Myth’s” vampire chamber, explore the “Bat out of the Darkness” exhibition, and learn all about the fascinating world of bats.

You can also venture deep underground with “Myth the Vampire” to learn about the connection between bats and mine tunnels and about these wonderous animals in more detail.

When: October 19 and 20, 26 and 27, 2024

Time: 10 am to 3 pm

Where: Britannia Mine Museum – 150 Copper Drive, Britannia Beach

Cost: $25-$30. Children four and under are free. Purchase online

What: BC Lions’ CFL season roars on at BC Place this season with an important matchup against the Montreal Alouettes on October 19.

When: October 19, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Maple Ridge welcomes everyone to Celebrate the Night at Memorial Peace Park. The annual event features light installations, storytelling, a carousel, food trucks, live music, and more.

Make sure to bundle up and look up to see the stunning fireworks display starting at 8 pm.

When: October 19, 2024

Time: 6 to 8 pm

Where: Memorial Peace Park

Admission: Free

What: Army veteran Greg “G” Williams shares comedic experiences from his day-to-day life as a registered nurse. The Virginia-born comic has performed across North America and returns to Yuk Yuk’s in Surrey for another side-splitting show.

When: October 18, 2024

Time: 8 pm

Where: Yuk Yuks Surrey at Elements Casino – 17755 60th Avenue, Surrey

Tickets: $41.25 plus tax; purchase online

What: Immersive flight ride attraction FlyOver is transforming into HowlOver Canada until October 31. During the Halloween experience, passengers will meet Biker Mama the Witch and her band of spooky sidekicks before taking off on a flight through the night sky. The annual event also includes an original eerie pre-show and many chilling decorations.

When: Now until October 31, 2024

Time: 11 am to 7 pm (Monday to Thursday), 10 am to 8 pm (Friday to Sunday)

Where: Canada Place Pier – 999 Canada Place, Vancouver

Tickets: Various, purchase online