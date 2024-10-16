Ski and snowboard season is approaching quickly, and Mount Seymour is hosting a huge job fair this weekend to prepare for the rush.

The popular North Shore destination hosts the Mount Seymour Job Fair on Sunday, October 20, from 10 am to 2 pm.

Print off your resumes and head to Parkgate Community Centre – Mary Hunter Hall to apply for various winter jobs for people of all backgrounds and levels of experience. Many pay above minimum wage, and there are a bunch of great perks to look forward to.

Positions range from full-time to part-time, and they include everything from guest experience to terrain park rangers and snow plow operators. Some jobs also require a background in food services.

According to Mount Seymour’s employment website, jobs pay up to $30+ an hour, depending on the role. Applicants who bring their resumes to the job fair can be interviewed on the spot.

Some fantastic perks are up for grabs for skiers and snowboarders, such as a free staff season pass and shuttle bus pass, discounts at restaurants, retail and rental outlets, and free ski and snowboard group lessons.

Employees also enjoy free tubing, tobogganing, and snowshoeing throughout the season, discounted lift tickets at participating resorts, prize giveaways, and an annual staff ride day on the final ski day of the year.

Positions include:

Rental Technicians, Service Staff & Retail Cashiers

Guest Experience & Call Centre Representatives

Snowplay Attendants & Cashiers

Lift Operators

Traffic & Grounds Staff

Building Facilities Attendants

Food & Beverage Servers, Cooks, Dishwashers, Hosts & Cashiers

Heavy Equipment Operators – Snow Removal

Shuttle Bus Drivers

Base Radio Operators

Snow Plow Drivers

Snowcat Operators

Ski & Snowboard Instructors

Terrain Park Rangers

Mount Seymour has announced that its estimated opening day is Friday, December 13, and the season will last until spring 2025.

For more information on available jobs at the mountain, click here.