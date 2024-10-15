What is Diwali and how is the festival celebrated in Vancouver?

Diwali, one of the most colourful and important dates on the Indian calendar, is being celebrated across Metro Vancouver this fall.

India’s biggest and most important holiday is celebrated globally and falls on Thursday, October 31 this year. It is a time for families to come together for food, fireworks, and fun.

But what exactly is the Festival of Lights all about? We’ve put together a handy explainer to help you get ready for the festivities this year.

What is Diwali?

Diwali is celebrated worldwide, and the word means “row of lighted lamps.” Light symbolizes the triumph of good over evil, prosperity over poverty, and knowledge over ignorance. It brings together people of all backgrounds to celebrate “the universal light that exists in everyone.”

How is Diwali celebrated?

Diwali is for everybody. The five-day festival is a time for lighting diyas, eating exquisite meals, and celebrating with dance, music, and storytelling.

If you want to celebrate Diwali in true fashion, here are some steps you can follow:

Clean your house – it’s considered lucky

Decorate your home with clay lamps, and candles

Buy new clothes (seriously – it’s an excuse to go shopping!)

Eat decadent sweets and salty snacks

Exchange thoughtful gifts

Create rangoli (colourful patterns in entranceways)

Diwali in Vancouver

Diwali festivities are held across Metro Vancouver each year and have become a beloved cross-cultural event. A highlight for 2024 is the 20th anniversary of Diwali Fest, with nature-themed festivities that everyone is invited to.

Multiple free events are bringing delicious food and live performances to Downtown Vancouver, Coquitlam, and Surrey. Get ready to enjoy dance, interactive art exhibits, and more.

When: Various dates from October 18 to 27, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations, check the website for details

Cost: Free