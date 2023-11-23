15 fun things to do in Vancouver this weekend: November 24 to 26
FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
How is it already the last weekend in November?
We better make the most of it, so here are 15 exciting events to check out in Metro Vancouver from November 24 to 26. Stunning holiday lights, epic concerts, comedy shows, and more!
For more fun things happening around town, be sure to check out our Listed section.
And to stay up to date on everything happening in Metro Vancouver, BC, and beyond, sign up for our newsletters!
Surrey Tree Lighting Festival and Holiday Market
What: The 13th annual Surrey Tree Lighting Festival and Holiday Market, presented by Concord Pacific, is happening at Surrey Civic Plaza this month.
Guests are invited to start off the holiday season by taking free photos with Santa, shopping in the expanded holiday market, enjoying amusement rides and lighting displays, and checking out the live entertainment across four stages.
When: November 25 and 26, 2023
Time: 12 to 8 pm
Where: Surrey Civic Plaza – 13450 104th Avenue, Surrey
Cost: Free
Santa’s Magical Arrival at Capilano Mall
What: Santa is coming to Capilano Mall on Saturday, November 25, and you’re invited to help celebrate his festive entrance and the first day of photos and visits with a magical holiday event in the Grand Court.
From 11 am to 3 pm, stop by Santa’s Wizarding Wonderland to see Norden the Magician’s enchanting tricks and illusions and create your unique snowflake art with Giraffes Art School. Complimentary Elf’s Elixir will also be served as you visit Santa.
Photos and visits with Santa take place from November 25 until December 24, and little snow angels coming in for a photo will receive a free Santa toy wand (while supplies last). Walk-ins are welcome on a first-come, first-served basis; click here to reserve your spot with Santa.
When: November 25, 2023 (Santa’s Magical Arrival), November 25 to December 24, 2023 (Photos and visits with Santa)
Time: 11 am to 3 pm (Santa’s Magical Arrival), Various times (Photos and visits with Santa)
Where: Capilano Mall Grand Court – 935 Marine Drive, North Vancouver
Cost: Free to attend Santa’s Magical Arrival, Various prices for Santa photo packages. Click here to reserve your spot with Santa
Estée Lauder Warehouse Sale Featuring MAC, Clinique, Glamglow, Origins, Too Faced, Bobbi Brown and Bumble & Bumble
What: The Estée Lauder Warehouse Sale is back in Vancouver, and savings are in season. Get 50% off or more on makeup, skincare, haircare, fragrances, and more for four days only.
Top brands you can shop for include Estée Lauder, MAC, Clinique, Glamglow, Origins, Too Faced, Bobbi Brown, and Bumble & Bumble. No reservations are needed, and the event is open to the public.
When: November 23 to 26, 2023
Time: 9 am to 8 pm (Thursday and Friday), 9 am to 6 pm (Saturday and Sunday)
Where: Vancouver Convention & Exhibition Centre West Exhibition Hall A – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver
Admission: Free. Learn more online
Squamish at Dusk
What: Explore a winter wonderland of lights, art, magic, and stories. Squamish at Dusk is a stunning new light experience at Rose Park, with immersive installations for all ages to enjoy this holiday season.
Bring the whole family and enjoy the mesmerizing tunnel of lights, a sparkling grotto, an enchanted forest, and more.
When: November 23 to December 10, 2023
Time: 4 to 10 pm
Where: Rose Park – 38550 Loggers Lane, Squamish
Cost: $10-$15 plus fees, free for children three and under. Purchase online
Christmas Gift & Craft Show
What: Vancouver Flea Market is hosting a festive Gift & Craft Show with over 50 tables of handmade and unique gifts to discover. Whether your shopping list includes artisan jewellery, ugly Christmas sweaters, or delightful, tasty, edible treats, the vendors have got you covered. A fun outing for the whole family.
When: November 26, 2023
Time: 10 am to 3 pm
Where: Vancouver Flea Market – 703 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver
Admission: $5; children under 12 are free
Back to the Holidays at The Improv Centre
What: The Improv Centre presents Back to the Holidays, a festive, family-friendly homage to Back to the Future and A Christmas Carol that is filled with holiday laughs.
Discover the holidays of the past, present, and future through the point of view of an eccentric scientist tasked with helping the hero learn the true meaning of the season and save the town from ruin.
When: Thursday to Saturday from November 23 to December 23, plus a matinee on December 17 and 24, 2023
Time: 7:30 pm
Where: The Improv Centre — 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online
Thank DOG I Am Out pet food bank
What: Thank Dog I Am Out (TDIAO), a volunteer-based animal rescue society, is holding its fifth food bank for dogs, cats, and some small critters.
Pet food banks will be set up outside of five Tisol Pet Nutrition & Supply Stores in Vancouver and Burnaby.
From 10 am to 4 pm, teams of volunteers will be providing anyone in need of dog or cat food and supplies with enough items to get them through the holiday season.
When: November 25, 2023
Time: 10 am to 4 pm
Where: Tisol Pet Nutrition & Supply Stores on Main Street, Davie Street, Arbutus Street, Grandview Highway, and Market Crossing Burnaby
Cost: Free
Hopscotch Festival
What: Now in its 28th year, the Hopscotch Festival is a “hub of libations and entertainment,” with its cornerstone event, The Grand Tasting Hall, happening on November 24 and 25 at The PNE Forum.
Thousands of enthusiasts will enjoy a week of sipping, tasting, and sampling whisky, spirits, premium beer, and more.
When: Now until November 26, with Grand Tasting Hall happening on November 24 and 25, 2023
Time: Various times for Master Classes, 6 to 10:30 pm for Grand Tasting Hall
Where: Various venues; Grand Tasting Hall at PNE Forum – 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver
Price: Tickets vary; buy online
Vancouver Etsy Co – Holiday Pop-Up Market
What: Join Vancouver Etsy Co. for their annual Holiday Pop-Up Market at The Pipe Shop. This curated, family-friendly marketplace features over 105 local makers, offering a range of unique items such as ceramics, food and drinks, apparel and jewellery, and body care.
Plus, check out the Kids Zone, offering STEAM activities and a special showcase by budding young entrepreneurs aged 7 to 14. The Holiday Pop-Up Market is the perfect chance to discover fantastic gifts for everyone on your list while supporting local talent.
When: November 25 and 26, 2023
Time: 11 am to 6 pm
Where: The Pipe Shop – 115 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver
Tickets: $5 for the weekend. Children 12 and under are free, and 50% of the proceeds will support the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation and the Greater Vancouver Food Bank. Purchase your tickets online to be entered into a draw to win “market cash” (a draw is triggered for every 100 tickets sold)
Christmas with The Tenors
What: Juno Award-winning and multi-platinum-selling artists The Tenors bring their latest Christmas tour to Vancouver. Enjoy a selection of songs from the group’s popular Christmas albums and other holiday classics.
When: November 26, 2023
Time: 7 pm
Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online
Holiday Pop-Up with Ooh la la Baby Boutique at Capilano Mall
What: Capilano Mall and Ooh la la Baby Boutique are teaming up for an enchanting Holiday Pop-Up Shop. Chic moms and their budding fashionistas are invited to the one-stop wonderland for hand-selected, fashion-forward attire specially tailored for your precious little ones.
There are a variety of family-friendly activities happening throughout the weekend, including face painting and a visit from Minnie Mouse on Friday, balloon twisting and elf visits on Saturday, and a book reading and signing with Chloe’s New Dress author Angela Abbate on Sunday.
The Holiday Pop-Up is the perfect place to find the right look for a memorable photo with Santa. The first 10 purchases will also receive a beautiful princess crown.
When: November 23 to 26, 2024
Time: 10 am to 6 pm (Thursday to Sunday), 11 am to 6 pm (Sunday)
Where: Unit 86 in Capilano Mall – 935 Marine Drive, North Vancouver
Admission: Free
VanDusen Festival of Lights 2023
What: Get ready for a walk in a winter wonderland because one of Vancouver’s largest holiday light displays has announced its seasonal return starting this month.
Discover over one million lights across 15 acres at the VanDusen Festival of Lights, with new displays and returning favourites for all ages to enjoy.
When: November 24, 2023 to January 7, 2024 (closed on Christmas Day)
Time: 4 pm to 10 pm (last entry time 8:30 to 9 pm)
Where: VanDusen Botanical Garden – 5251 Oak Street, Vancouver
Admission: $11-$24, free for children four years and under (must reserve a ticket). Purchase online
Dunbar Holiday Craft Fair 2023
What: The annual Dunbar Holiday Craft Fair will feature over 140 local artisans, thousands of handmade crafts, live entertainment, and more. Over 2,000 visitors attend each year to find gifts for friends and families, and there will even be a tree-lighting ceremony at 4 pm. Tickets are available online, by phone, or in person.
When: November 25, 2023
Time: 10 am to 5 pm
Where: Dunbar Community Centre – 4747 Dunbar Street, Vancouver
Admission: $4 if purchased in advance, $5 at the door
Lights at Lafarge Lake Kickoff
What: Lights at Lafarge, Metro Vancouver’s largest free outdoor winter lights display, is back again for another holiday season.
The annual tradition will illuminate Lafarge Lake in Coquitlam throughout the season, with over 100,000 twinkling lights starting on Friday, November 24.
Guests of all ages can explore the outdoor display that wraps its way entirely around the lake, leading them on a 1.2 km loop through themed zones.
When: November 24, 2023 (Lights are displayed nightly until January 2024)
Time: 5 to 8 pm
Where: Town Centre Park – 1299 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam
Admission: Free
Just For Laughs Comedy Tour 2023 featuring Roy Wood Jr.
What: The Daily Show alum Roy Wood Jr. headlines Just For Laughs Comedy Tour 2023, which is coming to Vancouver in November. Also on the bill are Lebanese-Canadian comedian Malik Elassal, Critics Choice Award nominee Joyelle Nicole Johnson, and Just For Laughs fave Arthur Simeon.
When: November 25, 2023
Time: 7:30 pm
Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online
Plus, there’s an event happening out of town that you need to get on your radar!
Meet and Greet with Vancouver Canucks’ alumna Aaron Volpatti at BCLIQUOR Kelowna
What: BCLIQUOUR Kelowna invites you to a free meet and greet with Vancouver Canucks’ alumna Aaron Volpatti. Take photos with the fan-favourite left winger, get an autograph, and join an exclusive contest that BCLIQUOR is hosting in partnership with Budweiser.
When: November 24, 2023
Time: 4 to 6 pm
Where: BCLIQUOR Kelowna Orchard Park – 1835 Dilworth Dr #109, Kelowna
Admission: Free