15 fun things to do in Vancouver this weekend: November 24 to 26

How is it already the last weekend in November?

We better make the most of it, so here are 15 exciting events to check out in Metro Vancouver from November 24 to 26. Stunning holiday lights, epic concerts, comedy shows, and more!

What: The 13th annual Surrey Tree Lighting Festival and Holiday Market, presented by Concord Pacific, is happening at Surrey Civic Plaza this month.

Guests are invited to start off the holiday season by taking free photos with Santa, shopping in the expanded holiday market, enjoying amusement rides and lighting displays, and checking out the live entertainment across four stages.

When: November 25 and 26, 2023

Time: 12 to 8 pm

Where: Surrey Civic Plaza – 13450 104th Avenue, Surrey

Cost: Free

Santa’s Magical Arrival at Capilano Mall What: Santa is coming to Capilano Mall on Saturday, November 25, and you’re invited to help celebrate his festive entrance and the first day of photos and visits with a magical holiday event in the Grand Court. From 11 am to 3 pm, stop by Santa’s Wizarding Wonderland to see Norden the Magician’s enchanting tricks and illusions and create your unique snowflake art with Giraffes Art School. Complimentary Elf’s Elixir will also be served as you visit Santa. Photos and visits with Santa take place from November 25 until December 24, and little snow angels coming in for a photo will receive a free Santa toy wand (while supplies last). Walk-ins are welcome on a first-come, first-served basis; click here to reserve your spot with Santa. When: November 25, 2023 (Santa’s Magical Arrival), November 25 to December 24, 2023 (Photos and visits with Santa)

Time: 11 am to 3 pm (Santa’s Magical Arrival), Various times (Photos and visits with Santa)

Where: Capilano Mall Grand Court – 935 Marine Drive, North Vancouver

Cost: Free to attend Santa’s Magical Arrival, Various prices for Santa photo packages. Click here to reserve your spot with Santa

What: The Estée Lauder Warehouse Sale is back in Vancouver, and savings are in season. Get 50% off or more on makeup, skincare, haircare, fragrances, and more for four days only.

Top brands you can shop for include Estée Lauder, MAC, Clinique, Glamglow, Origins, Too Faced, Bobbi Brown, and Bumble & Bumble. No reservations are needed, and the event is open to the public.

When: November 23 to 26, 2023

Time: 9 am to 8 pm (Thursday and Friday), 9 am to 6 pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Where: Vancouver Convention & Exhibition Centre West Exhibition Hall A – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Admission: Free. Learn more online

What: Lights at Lafarge, Metro Vancouver’s largest free outdoor winter lights display, is back again for another holiday season.

The annual tradition will illuminate Lafarge Lake in Coquitlam throughout the season, with over 100,000 twinkling lights starting on Friday, November 24.

Guests of all ages can explore the outdoor display that wraps its way entirely around the lake, leading them on a 1.2 km loop through themed zones.

When: November 24, 2023 (Lights are displayed nightly until January 2024)

Time: 5 to 8 pm

Where: Town Centre Park – 1299 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam

Admission: Free