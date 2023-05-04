15 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this weekend: May 5 to 7
The first weekend of May is upon us! Let’s make the most of it!
Here are our picks of 15 great events happening around Metro Vancouver from May 5 to 7. Janes Walk, Dermot Kennedy, Lucha Libre wrestling, and more.
And for more fun things happening around town be sure to check out our Listed section.
Janes Walk Vancouver 2023
What: The annual Jane’s Walk Festival of free citizen-led walking tours is happening throughout Vancouver from May 4 to 7.
Hundreds of cities host Jane’s Walk events on the first weekend of May each year, with architects, community gardeners, artists, neighbours, and more hosting the walking conversations.
When: May 4 to 7, 2023
Time: Various times
Where: Various locations throughout Vancouver
Cost: Free, register online
Vancouver Hong Kong Fair 2023
What: The second annual Vancouver Hong Kong Fair, presented by HK House, is the biggest Hong Konger cultural celebration in Canada. Guests can visit the free event to learn about the region’s Hong Konger community while checking out the numerous vendors and activities.
When: May 7, 2023
Time: 11 am to 7 pm
Where: Anvil Centre – 777 Columbia Street, New Westminster
Cost: Free. Express Guaranteed-Entry Tickets are on sale now
The Sacrifice by Dada Masilo
What: South African choreographer Dada Masilo uncovers the minimalism and connection with nature and animals of Tswana dance in The Sacrifice. The 65-minute production uses the lens of Pina Bausch’s interpretation of Igor Stravinsky’s iconic Rite of Spring.
When: May 5 and 6, 2023
Time: 8 pm
Where: Vancouver Playhouse – 600 Hamilton Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online
Art Vancouver
What: Local art lovers will get a chance to discover some of Canada’s and the world’s best artists close to home next month. Art Vancouver returns to the Vancouver Convention Centre from May 4 to 7 with an eclectic contingent of exhibitors from around the globe.
Western Canada’s largest international art fair will host new artists and galleries while celebrating a diverse lineup of voices.
When: May 4 to 7, 2023
Time: 7 to 11 pm (Thursday), 1 to 9 pm (Friday), noon to 9 pm (Saturday), and 11 am to 5 pm (Sunday)
Where: Vancouver Convention Centre, Exhibition Hall A – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver
Tickets: Tickets start at $20 plus fees, purchase online
Forbidden Vancouver: The Monumental Scandals Tour
What: The Monumental Scandals Tour peels back the curtain on the shady history behind Vancouver’s grandest heritage buildings. Highlights include a private viewing inside the Marine Building and a tale of greed, rum-running, and back-room real estate deals, a story about deadly jealousy, at the city’s former courthouse, and an introduction to scandalous vaudeville dancer Marie Lloyd and her deal with the White House.
When: Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays
Time: 10 am
Where: Starts at the corner of Robson and Granville Streets, in front of Old Navy
Cost: $32 for adults and $29 for students and seniors. Purchase online
Cinemagic Art – Moment 1
What: Cinemagic blends art, music and technology to create unique immersive events for its guests. Moment 1 is a day party that will feature top local DJs, stunning lighting and visuals, and a bar and a lounge inside a massive tent in the middle of the city.
When: May 6, 2023
Time: 2 to 11 pm
Where: 311 Terminal Ave, Vancouver
Tickets: Starting at $39, purchase online
Vancouver Art Gallery – Free First Friday Nights
What: The Vancouver Art Gallery was founded in 1931 and is renowned as one of North America’s leading visual arts institutions. There are a variety of exhibitions currently on display at the largest public art museum in western Canada, including The Children Have To Hear Another Story: Alanis Obomsawin, Shary Boyle: Outside The Palace Of Me, and a spotlight feature on Heiltsuk artist KC Hall.
When: The first Friday of every month starting on May 5, 2023
Time: 4 to 8 pm
Where: 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver
Cost: Free
Eastside Flea
What: Eastside Flea features over 50 local vendors offering a variety of items, including handmade goods and vintage clothing, collectibles, plants, artisan foods, and more. Each weekend event will also have food trucks on-site, beverages being served, and a free photo booth.
When: May 6 and 7, 13 and 14, 20 and 21, and 27 and 28, 2023
Time: 11 am to 5 pm
Where: Eastside Studios – 550 Malkin Avenue, Vancouver
Admission: $3, no one turned away for lack of funds
Vancouver Whitecaps vs Minnesota United
What: Vancouver Whitecaps continue their MLS season with a BC Place showdown against Minnesota United on May 6.
When: May 6, 2023
Time: 7:30 pm
Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver
Cost: Various, purchase online
Tian Jin Festival
What: Celebrating the multiculturalism of the city and highlighting Taiwanese food in particular, TJ Fest is a highly-anticipated annual event, celebrating its 11th year this May.
Taking place across two blocks at the Tian-Jin Temple at 3426 Smith Avenue, guests can enjoy expanded offerings set up in an adjacent park featuring free activities for children and families.
When: May 6 and 7, 2023
Time: 11 am to 4 pm
Where: Tian-Jin Temple — 3426 Smith Avenue, Burnaby
Cost: Free
Lucha Libre: A Night of Mexican Wrestling
What: Lucha Libre #2, presented by Vancouver-based Nation Extreme Wrestling (NEW) and Live Nation, will feature an action-packed lineup of masked luchadors from NEW’s roster of wrestlers. The lineup includes AEW’s Evil Uno, Space Monkey, Gentleman Jarvis, Sonico, Sofia Ramirez Castillo, and more. Lucha Libre #2 also features taco specials and a performance by Mariachi Los Dorados.
When: May 5, 2023
Time: 7 pm
Where: Commodore Ballroom – 868 Granville Street, Vancouver
Cost: $35 plus fees, purchase online
FISH Butchery Masterclass: Wild Pacific Halibut and Salmon
What: Fishmonger Jenice will lead participants through the step-by-step process of how to clean, cut and prepare a whole fish like a pro. Learn knife handling and sharpening 101 skills, get an introduction to the fin-to-tail approach, and more.
There are two FISH Butchery Masterclasses to choose from: halibut on May 6 and salmon on June 3. Plus you’ll get to bring your fish home with vacuum packing available.
When: May 6 (Halibut) and June 3 (Salmon), 2023
Time: 1 to 3 pm
Where: eatfish.ca Processing & Distribution Centre – #130-11528 Twigg Place, Richmond
Tickets: $285 (halibut), $185 (salmon). Register online
Dermot Kennedy
What: Dermot Kennedy is set to embark on a massive North American tour in 2023 — and he’s kicking it all off in Vancouver. The Irish singer-songwriter will perform at Rogers Arena on Saturday, May 6, 2023, before making stops at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York and other cities throughout the US.
To date, he has amassed nearly four billion streams across platforms and become a platinum-selling artist in over 12 countries.
When: May 6, 2023
Time: 7:30 pm
Where: Rogers Arena, 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver
Cost: Starting at $61 — Available via Ticketmaster
Margaret Atwood in Conversation with Ian Williams
What: Margaret Atwood will be in conversation with Griffin Prize-winning author Ian Williams about her new collection of short fiction, Old Babes in the Wood. Books will be for sale at The Chan Centre, including copies pre-signed by the award-winning author.
Atwood has authored over 50 books of fiction, poetry, critical essays, and graphic novels. Her latest novel, The Testaments – the sequel to the award-winning novel and TV series The Handmaid’s Tale – is co-winner of the 2019 Booker Prize.
When: May 7, 2023
Time: 7:30 to 9 pm
Where: The Chan Centre for the Performing Arts — 6265 Crescent Road, Vancouver
Tickets: $20-$35, purchase online
Vancouver Running Company and Run As You Are’s Marathon Pop-Up Experience
What: Vancouver Running Company and Run As You Are are opening a Vancouver marathon pop-up shop at 2033 West 4th Avenue this weekend.
The experience will feature a series of events, activations, and panels that celebrate runners and non-runners, both locally and internationally.
When: May 5 to 7, 2023
Time: 9 am to 5 pm (panels and activities at various times)
Where: 2033 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver
Cost: Free