15 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this weekend: May 5 to 7

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

The first weekend of May is upon us! Let’s make the most of it!

Here are our picks of 15 great events happening around Metro Vancouver from May 5 to 7. Janes Walk, Dermot Kennedy, Lucha Libre wrestling, and more.

And for more fun things happening around town be sure to check out our Listed section.

What: The annual Jane’s Walk Festival of free citizen-led walking tours is happening throughout Vancouver from May 4 to 7.

Hundreds of cities host Jane’s Walk events on the first weekend of May each year, with architects, community gardeners, artists, neighbours, and more hosting the walking conversations.

When: May 4 to 7, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations throughout Vancouver

Cost: Free, register online

What: The second annual Vancouver Hong Kong Fair, presented by HK House, is the biggest Hong Konger cultural celebration in Canada. Guests can visit the free event to learn about the region’s Hong Konger community while checking out the numerous vendors and activities.

When: May 7, 2023

Time: 11 am to 7 pm

Where: Anvil Centre – 777 Columbia Street, New Westminster

Cost: Free. Express Guaranteed-Entry Tickets are on sale now

What: South African choreographer Dada Masilo uncovers the minimalism and connection with nature and animals of Tswana dance in The Sacrifice. The 65-minute production uses the lens of Pina Bausch’s interpretation of Igor Stravinsky’s iconic Rite of Spring.

When: May 5 and 6, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: Vancouver Playhouse – 600 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Local art lovers will get a chance to discover some of Canada’s and the world’s best artists close to home next month. Art Vancouver returns to the Vancouver Convention Centre from May 4 to 7 with an eclectic contingent of exhibitors from around the globe.

Western Canada’s largest international art fair will host new artists and galleries while celebrating a diverse lineup of voices.

When: May 4 to 7, 2023

Time: 7 to 11 pm (Thursday), 1 to 9 pm (Friday), noon to 9 pm (Saturday), and 11 am to 5 pm (Sunday)

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre, Exhibition Hall A – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Tickets: Tickets start at $20 plus fees, purchase online

What: The Monumental Scandals Tour peels back the curtain on the shady history behind Vancouver’s grandest heritage buildings. Highlights include a private viewing inside the Marine Building and a tale of greed, rum-running, and back-room real estate deals, a story about deadly jealousy, at the city’s former courthouse, and an introduction to scandalous vaudeville dancer Marie Lloyd and her deal with the White House.

When: Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays

Time: 10 am

Where: Starts at the corner of Robson and Granville Streets, in front of Old Navy

Cost: $32 for adults and $29 for students and seniors. Purchase online

What: Cinemagic blends art, music and technology to create unique immersive events for its guests. Moment 1 is a day party that will feature top local DJs, stunning lighting and visuals, and a bar and a lounge inside a massive tent in the middle of the city.

When: May 6, 2023

Time: 2 to 11 pm

Where: 311 Terminal Ave, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $39, purchase online

What: The Vancouver Art Gallery was founded in 1931 and is renowned as one of North America’s leading visual arts institutions. There are a variety of exhibitions currently on display at the largest public art museum in western Canada, including The Children Have To Hear Another Story: Alanis Obomsawin, Shary Boyle: Outside The Palace Of Me, and a spotlight feature on Heiltsuk artist KC Hall.

When: The first Friday of every month starting on May 5, 2023

Time: 4 to 8 pm

Where: 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Eastside Flea features over 50 local vendors offering a variety of items, including handmade goods and vintage clothing, collectibles, plants, artisan foods, and more. Each weekend event will also have food trucks on-site, beverages being served, and a free photo booth.

When: May 6 and 7, 13 and 14, 20 and 21, and 27 and 28, 2023

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Where: Eastside Studios – 550 Malkin Avenue, Vancouver

Admission: $3, no one turned away for lack of funds

What: Vancouver Whitecaps continue their MLS season with a BC Place showdown against Minnesota United on May 6.

When: May 6, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Celebrating the multiculturalism of the city and highlighting Taiwanese food in particular, TJ Fest is a highly-anticipated annual event, celebrating its 11th year this May.

Taking place across two blocks at the Tian-Jin Temple at 3426 Smith Avenue, guests can enjoy expanded offerings set up in an adjacent park featuring free activities for children and families.

When: May 6 and 7, 2023

Time: 11 am to 4 pm

Where: Tian-Jin Temple — 3426 Smith Avenue, Burnaby

Cost: Free

What: Lucha Libre #2, presented by Vancouver-based Nation Extreme Wrestling (NEW) and Live Nation, will feature an action-packed lineup of masked luchadors from NEW’s roster of wrestlers. The lineup includes AEW’s Evil Uno, Space Monkey, Gentleman Jarvis, Sonico, Sofia Ramirez Castillo, and more. Lucha Libre #2 also features taco specials and a performance by Mariachi Los Dorados.

When: May 5, 2023

Time: 7 pm

Where: Commodore Ballroom – 868 Granville Street, Vancouver

Cost: $35 plus fees, purchase online

What: Fishmonger Jenice will lead participants through the step-by-step process of how to clean, cut and prepare a whole fish like a pro. Learn knife handling and sharpening 101 skills, get an introduction to the fin-to-tail approach, and more.

There are two FISH Butchery Masterclasses to choose from: halibut on May 6 and salmon on June 3. Plus you’ll get to bring your fish home with vacuum packing available.

When: May 6 (Halibut) and June 3 (Salmon), 2023

Time: 1 to 3 pm

Where: eatfish.ca Processing & Distribution Centre – #130-11528 Twigg Place, Richmond

Tickets: $285 (halibut), $185 (salmon). Register online

What: Dermot Kennedy is set to embark on a massive North American tour in 2023 — and he’s kicking it all off in Vancouver. The Irish singer-songwriter will perform at Rogers Arena on Saturday, May 6, 2023, before making stops at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York and other cities throughout the US.

To date, he has amassed nearly four billion streams across platforms and become a platinum-selling artist in over 12 countries.

When: May 6, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Rogers Arena, 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Starting at $61 — Available via Ticketmaster

What: Margaret Atwood will be in conversation with Griffin Prize-winning author Ian Williams about her new collection of short fiction, Old Babes in the Wood. Books will be for sale at The Chan Centre, including copies pre-signed by the award-winning author.

Atwood has authored over 50 books of fiction, poetry, critical essays, and graphic novels. Her latest novel, The Testaments – the sequel to the award-winning novel and TV series The Handmaid’s Tale – is co-winner of the 2019 Booker Prize.

When: May 7, 2023

Time: 7:30 to 9 pm

Where: The Chan Centre for the Performing Arts — 6265 Crescent Road, Vancouver

Tickets: $20-$35, purchase online

What: Vancouver Running Company and Run As You Are are opening a Vancouver marathon pop-up shop at 2033 West 4th Avenue this weekend.

The experience will feature a series of events, activations, and panels that celebrate runners and non-runners, both locally and internationally.

When: May 5 to 7, 2023

Time: 9 am to 5 pm (panels and activities at various times)

Where: 2033 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Cost: Free