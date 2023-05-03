Play It Loud: 10 Vancouver concerts to check out in May

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Crank up the tunes and the good times!

Here are 10 great concerts happening around Vancouver in May, including Tove Lo, Matchbox Twenty, and more.

What: Dress up in costumes and Regency-era attire and explore the 55 acres of VanDusen Botanical Garden before settling in for one of the two live performances happening at 12 and 4:30 pm. Picnic blankets and low chairs are welcome for the concert.

Low Strung, a classically trained cello group based at Yale University, will entertain guests with rock and pop hits from various artists, including Coldplay, the Eagles, Queen, and even Avril Lavigne.

When: May 27, 2023

Time: Noon and 4:30 pm (Entry and seating will begin one hour before the start of each show through the west end of the parking lot)

Where: VanDusen Botanical Garden – 5151 Oak Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $29 for general admission and $25 for VBGA members, plus fees. Purchase online

What: Juno nominee Manila Grey is bringing the Sound Drift© tour to the Commodore Ballroom on Sunday, May 21.

The Vancouver-based hip-hop and R&B duo is made up of Soliven and Neeko, two Filipino Canadians who immigrated separately to BC from Manila in their youth. Manila Grey describes its sound as a combination of the aesthetic vibes and sonic influences of both the Filipino capital and the West Coast.

When: May 21, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Commodore Ballroom — 868 Granville Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Swedish superstar Tove Lo (“Habits (Stay High),” “Glad He’s Gone”) brings the Dirt Femme Tour to Commodore Ballroom this month. The Golden Globe and Grammy-nominated artist has collaborated with a variety of artists throughout her career. She has collaborated with many artists, including Dua Lipa, Nick Jonas, and Coldplay.

When: May 29, 2023

Time: Doors 6 pm, show 7 pm

Where: Commodore Ballroom — 868 Granville Street

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Disturbed is a two-time Grammy nominee and was named Rock Artist of the Year in 2017 by the iHeartRadio Music Awards. The Chicago-based rockers have sold over 17 million albums and had their music streamed nearly eight billion times.

When: May 12, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: Abbotsford Centre — 33800 King Road, Abbotsford

Cost: Various prices. Tickets are on sale now

What: Grammy and Billboard Award winner Kali Uchis is celebrating the release of a brand-new album, Red Moon in Venus, with a huge headlining tour this spring.

Experimenting with genre, the new release blends soul, R&B, pop, música urbana, and more in a reflection of the American-Colombian artist’s soul.

When: May 23, 2023

Time: Doors 7 pm, show 8 pm

Where: UBC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre — 6066 Thunderbird Boulevard, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $39 — Available via Ticketmaster

What: Brewhalla is taking over Fort Langley Park on May 20 with more than 30 craft beer vendors will be serving up cool sips. There’ll also be two different live music stages, food trucks, field games, and more.

When: May 20, 2023

Time: Noon to 6 pm

Where: Fort Langley Park — 9089 Nash Street, Fort Langley

Tickets: Online

What: Calling all mariachi fans! The biggest name in the music genre is returning to Vancouver this spring, and it’ll have you dancing all night long.

Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán was founded 126 years ago and is known as the most influential Mariachi Band in music history. Their music has been featured in more than 200 films, and at times, members have even shared the Mexican cinema screen.

When: May 28, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: The Orpheum – 601 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Superstar Luke Combs has announced he will be stopping in the city next May as part of his 2023 world tour. Combs is a multi-platinum, award-winning artist from Asheville, North Carolina, and won the Entertainer of the Year award at the 2022 CMAs.

When: May 27, 2023

Time: 5:45 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden presents a series of enchanting live concerts throughout the spring and summer. May is a celebration of Asian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, with guests invited to listen to Guzheng player Michelle Kwan and acclaimed violinist Royce Rich.

The event also features admission to the Garden, a specially curated menu from Aiyaohno Cafe and dessert by Milkyway Pastry, and the premiere of the A thousand scenes in one word installation.

When: May 26, 2023

Time: 5:30 to 10 pm

Where: Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden — 578 Carrall Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $35 plus fees, purchase online

What: Multi-platinum artists Matchbox Twenty bring the Slow Dream tour to Rogers Arena. The four-time Grammy nominees led by Rob Thomas are set to release their latest album, Where the Light Goes, later this month.

When: May 16, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices. Tickets are on sale now