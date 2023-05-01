Discover Vancouver one step at a time with FREE walking tour festival this week

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Becoming a tourist in your own city has never been easier, especially with the return of a popular festival this week.

The annual Jane’s Walk Festival of free citizen-led walking tours is happening throughout Vancouver from May 4 to 7.

Hundreds of cities host Jane’s Walk events on the first weekend of May each year, with architects, community gardeners, artists, neighbours, and more hosting the walking conversations.

Jane’s Walk has been running since 2006, in honour of urban activist and writer Jane Jacobs, who championed the interests of local residents over grand visions of the future.

All events are open to everyone in the community, with highlights including a West End exploration of the neighbourhood’s trees, a sketch walk of Collingwood, and a tour of Vancouver’s Francophone Village.

A launch party will also be held on Thursday, May 4 at Local Public Eatery Kitsilano, with guests having the opportunity to meet the festival’s organizers and walk leaders.

Registration is not required except for the small group walks, though participants are encouraged to sign-up for events to stay up to date with details.

When: May 4 to 7, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations throughout Vancouver

Cost: Free, register online

With files from Bala Yogosh