Run into high gear with free Vancouver marathon pop-up shop

The streets of Vancouver will be filled with runners from around the world this weekend for the annual BMO Vancouver Marathon. And a local running specialty store is gearing up to help runners step it into high gear.

Vancouver Running Company (VRC) and Run As You Are (RAYA) are opening a Vancouver marathon pop-up shop at 2033 West 4th Avenue from May 5 to 7.

The experience will feature a series of events, activations, and panels that celebrate runners and non-runners, both locally and internationally.

“The purpose of the pop-up is to celebrate culture and the city of Vancouver through running,” said Nick Lo, partner of VRC and co-founder of RAYA, to Daily Hive. “It’s designed to be inclusive, and will also include a digital experience through the Run As You Are platform, where participants can earn rewards for attending and joining the different events through the weekend.”

The pop-up is located at the future Kitsilano home of VRC’s specialty running store. It will be open from 9 to 5 pm each day with a number of unique events over the weekend.

Activities include a pre-race prep class, an Art of Running photo exhibit, a RAYA members Happy Hour, and a panel about creating community through running.

VRC is partnering with East Van Run Crew, Salomon, On Running, Reigning Champ, Stance and Kin Culture for the pop-up shop. There will also be a number of local vendors serving food and refreshments during the three-day experience.

When: May 5 to 7, 2023

Time: 9 am to 5 pm (panels and activities at various times)

Where: 2033 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Cost: Free