15 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this weekend: May 20 to 23

The Victoria Day long weekend is finally upon us!

To help you make the most of the next few days, we’ve rounded up 15 fantastic events you need to check out around Vancouver from May 20 to 23 from Asian Takeover Comedy Show to Brewhalla and more.

What: Vancouver’s All-British Field Meet returns to VanDusen Gardens for its 35th-anniversary celebration this weekend. Nearly 500 British classic cars will be on display from Vancouver and across BC, as well as Washington, Oregon, California, Alberta, and Saskatchewan.

Marvel at a 1938 MG VA, 1927 and 1932 Rolls-Royces, 1933 Alvis Speed 20, and other stunning vehicles in 62 classes. There will also be an ElectraClassic vehicle display spotlighting the trend of combining classic looks and modern driveability.

When: May 21, 2022

Time: 10 am to 4:30 pm

Where: VanDusen Botanical Garden – 5251 Oak St, Vancouver

Cost: $18 for adults, $16 for seniors, $12 for youth and $6 for child. Family passes and VanDusen member tickets also available. Purchase online

What: Chinatown Storytelling Centre’s Foo Hung Curios gift shop is hosting a Pop-In Series showcasing a variety of Vancouver’s Asian Canadian small businesses, makers, and artists. Stop by to check out the items by Holy Duck Chili, Paige Jung, BORAMe Candles, Ca Phe Vietnamese Coffee House, Kyth Kyn, and more.

Vancouver-based artist and illustrator Janice Wu will also be the first artist-in-residence at Foo Hung Curios. Her framed artwork will be on display and available for purchase during the Pop-In Month series.

When: Tuesday to Sundays until May 31, 2022

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Foo Hung Curios gift shop – 168 East Pender Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: Canada’s premier food and wine festival, the Vancouver International Wine Festival, is officially returning for 2022. This year, the highly-anticipated event will take place until May 22, 2022, and it will feature 101 wineries from 14 countries, featured at 27 events.

Attendees can expect to see thousands of wines poured at the events over the festival’s run.

When: Now until May 22, 2022

Time: Various event times

Where: Various venues around Vancouver

Cost: Various, buy online

What: The Canadian premiere exhibition of Sho Sho Esquiro: Doctrine of Discovery is a solo exhibition by the award-winning designer, artist, and activist. The meticulously crafted couture gowns, textiles, paintings, and photographs celebrate the beauty, strength, and resilience of First Nations communities in the face of historical and ongoing trauma. The exhibition aims to spark conversations around genocidal colonial practices, confront the theft and murder of Indigenous women and children, and honour front lines activists.

When: Now until June 5, 2022

Time: 11 am to 5 pm. Closed Monday and Tuesday

Where: Bill Reid Gallery — 639 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Admission: $6-$13, free for Indigenous Peoples, members, and children 12 years and under. Purchase Online

What: Find fresh groceries, locally sourced produce, as well as artisanal food offerings at the Mount Pleasant Farmers’ Market, held weekly at Dude Chilling Park in Mount Pleasant

When: Every Sunday from May 22 to October 30, 2022

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Dude Chilling Park – 2300 Guelph Street, Vancouver

What: Comedy Here Often? and Funny 1040 partner to present a celebration of Asian comedy talent for Asian Heritage Month. The stand-up showcase at Hollywood Theatre is hosted by Julie Kim (The Winnipeg Comedy Festival) and features Irene Tu (SF Sketchfest), Andrea Jin (JUNO nominee), and Yumi Nagashima (Comedy Central Asia).

When: May 20, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: Hollywood Theatre – 3123 W Broadway Vancouver

Tickets: $28.88 plus fees, purchase online

What: The Richmond Night Market is the largest night market in North America and this year’s theme is Summer Magic Rainbow. The popular annual event draws crowds ready to check out the rows on rows of vibrant cuisine along with a diverse lineup of nightly performances on the 50-ft entertainment stage.

When: Now until October 10, 2022

Time: 7 pm to 12 am (Friday), 6 pm to 12 am (Saturday), 7 to 11 pm (Sunday and Holidays), 7 pm to 12 am (Canada Day)

Where: The corner of Number 3 and River Road (one block from the Bridgeport Canada Line station)

Cost: $6 general admission, free for children under 7 and seniors 60 and older. Purchase online

What: New Vancouver restaurants? Those are our three favourite words.

We’ve gone and collected a list of all the new Vancouver restaurants you should look into trying this month. There is always a lot of chowing down for us to do in and around our city and these new eateries make our to-eat lists longer than ever.

When: Various days of operation

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various restaurants across Vancouver. See the list online.

What: Vancouver Comic Arts Festival (VanCAF) is an annual week-long celebration of comics and their creators, culminating in an exhibition and vendor fair with over 100 writers, artists, and makers at the Roundhouse Community Centre on May 21 and 22.

This year’s festival will feature a variety of programming throughout the city starting on May 16. Comic fans and burgeoning artists are encouraged to take part in art shows, signings, artist talks, and more.

When: May 21 and 22, 2022

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Roundhouse Community Centre – 181 Roundhouse Mews, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: Baseball is Back #AtTheNat! Join the Vancouver Canadians as they take on the Tri-City Americans from May 17 to 22, with highlights including Friday’s ‘Nooner at the Nat and A&W Family Fun Sunday with an autograph book giveaway.

When: Now until May 22, 2022

Time: Gates open at 12 pm, first pitch at 1:05 pm (Friday to Sunday)

Where: Nat Bailey Stadium – 4601 Ontario Street, Vancouver

Cost: Select tickets available and start at $20; tickets can be purchased online, over the phone (604 872 5232) or at Nat Bailey Box Office. Admission: $20 Reserved Grandstand/$25 Box Seat/$32 WestJet Premium Plus Zone; Group discounts are also available

What: Jurassic Quest is set to take you through the Cretaceous, Jurassic, and Triassic periods so you can experience what it would have been like to walk among living dinosaurs. It’s the only interactive dino exhibit with real, true-to-life-sized dinos from the tiny to the massive.

You can explore dinosaur rides, a giant fossil dig, inflatables, a fossil science exhibit, the “Triceratots” soft play area, and much more. Then check out the herd of animatronic dinosaurs including Apatosaurus, Spinosaurus, T-Rex, and an incredible 50-ft Megalodon, and interact with trainers and baby dinos. There’s even a live Raptor show, too.

When: May 20 to 23, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Tradex, 1190 Cornell Street, Abbotsford

Tickets: start at $34.50, purchase online

What: Turkish-Canadian Society presents an evening of traditional and contemporary Turkish music from Anatolia. Acts will include classical, folk, and pop music, and there will also be dance performances and a live DJ. Alcohol will be served to those 19+, and the event will also be dishing up tasty Turkish food.

When: May 21, 2022

Time: Doors 5;45 pm, performances begin at 6:45 pm

Where: Scottish Cultural Centre – 8886 Hudson Street, Vancouver

Cost: $20 for TCS members, $30 for non-members. Purchase online

What: The Brewhalla Beer and Music Festival features more than 60 craft beers from local breweries, as well as performances from local musicians. Some participating breweries include Dageraad, Old Yale Brewing Co., Faculty Brewing Co., Strange Fellows Brewing, and many more.

The events will also bring in food trucks and other refreshments, like local cider, kombucha, seltzer, and wine. Festival-goers can also expect some fun activities like lawn games, as well as giveaways.

When: May 21, 2022

Time: 12:30 pm to 6 pm

Where: Fort Langley Park, 9089 Nash Street, Fort Langley

Tickets: Available online

What: Twisted Tassels presents a lineup of local and internationally acclaimed burlesque and drag performers at East Vancouver’s York Theatre. Features headliner Mx Pucks A’Plenty, voted one of the most influential burlesque industry figures of 2021, Androsia Wilde, Rainbow Glitz, All The Way Mae, and more. Show Your Teeth will also be hosting a raffle with all funds raised being donated to the Vancouver Black Therapy and Advocacy Foundation.

When: May 21, 2022

Time: 9 pm

Where: York Theatre – 639 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Tickets: $50, purchase online

What: The first-ever Steveston Spot Prawn and Seafood Celebration offer local seafood lovers the chance to purchase the Catch of the Day straight from boats returning to Fisherman’s Wharf, learn from professional chefs on the culinary stage, and visit participating restaurants to indulge in fresh, local catches featured on menus throughout the month.

When: Now until June 5, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations and restaurants across Richmond