Craft beer drinkers, ready yourselves.

This coming weekend will see the first installment of the summer-long beer and music festival series Brewhalla.

The first of the three events is happening this weekend, Saturday, May 21 at the Fort Langley Park.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brewhalla Beer & Music (@brewhallafestivals)

The festival, which runs from 12:30 to 6 pm, will feature over 30 craft beer vendors, performances from eight local musicians, and 10 different food trucks.

The participating breweries at the Fort Langley event will include Moody Ales & Co., Twin Sales Brewing, Faculty Brewing Co., Camp Beer Co., and many more.

You can expect eats from Little Ooties Mini Donuts, Acai Dude, Sirius Craving, and more.

The one-day festival is a great way to sample fantastic beer from some of the province’s best breweries.

If you miss out on this one, don’t worry – the next Brewhalla festivals will happen in Port Moody in August and North Vancouver in September.

The event is restricted to those of legal drinking age; tickets are still available online.

Brewhalla – Fort Langley

When: Saturday, May 21, 12:30 to 6 pm

Where: Fort Langley Park, 9089 Nash Street, Fort Langley

Tickets: $48

