Brewhalla: Beer and music festival kicks off this weekend in Fort Langley

May 16 2022, 6:41 pm
Craft beer drinkers, ready yourselves.

This coming weekend will see the first installment of the summer-long beer and music festival series Brewhalla.

The first of the three events is happening this weekend, Saturday, May 21 at the Fort Langley Park.

The festival, which runs from 12:30 to 6 pm, will feature over 30 craft beer vendors, performances from eight local musicians, and 10 different food trucks.

The participating breweries at the Fort Langley event will include Moody Ales & Co., Twin Sales Brewing, Faculty Brewing Co., Camp Beer Co., and many more.

You can expect eats from Little Ooties Mini Donuts, Acai Dude, Sirius Craving, and more.

The one-day festival is a great way to sample fantastic beer from some of the province’s best breweries.

If you miss out on this one, don’t worry – the next Brewhalla festivals will happen in Port Moody in August and North Vancouver in September.

The event is restricted to those of legal drinking age; tickets are still available online.

Brewhalla – Fort Langley

When: Saturday, May 21, 12:30 to 6 pm
Where: Fort Langley Park, 9089 Nash Street, Fort Langley
Tickets: $48

