20 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this long weekend: May 19 to 22

The long weekend just makes everything better!

Pack your schedule with these 20 great Metro Vancouver events from May 19 to 22. Check out Cloverdale Rodeo & Country Fair, Brewhalla Beer and Music Festival, and more!

What: Vancouver Comic Arts Festival (VanCAF) is an annual celebration of comics and their creators at the Roundhouse Community Centre. Over 100 comic creators are coming to Vancouver on Victoria Day long weekend to take part in a massive free festival.

When: May 20 and 21, 2023

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Roundhouse Community Centre – 181 Roundhouse Mews, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: The Britannia Mine Museum invites visitors to help celebrate Mill No. 3’s hundredth birthday. Guests can visit the feature exhibit inside the Machine Shop to learn about the 20-storey-high National Historic Site built on the side of Mount Sheer at Britannia Beach.

The exhibit also explores how Mill No. 3 served as the heartbeat of the Britannia community, uncovers its history and technological innovations, and pays tribute to its impact as a Sea to Sky icon.

When: March 2o to September 30, 2023

Time: Various hours

Where: Britannia Mine Museum – 150 Copper Drive, Britannia Beach

Cost: Various prices, pre-book online

What: As We Rise is an exhibition organized by Aperture and curated by Elliott Ramsey. The photography exhibit at The Polygon Gallery showcases more than 100 photographs from the Wedge Collection, Canada’s largest privately owned collection committed to championing Black artists.

Discover images chosen from Aperture’s recently published book of the same name, including photographs from African diasporic culture from both sides of the Atlantic.

When: Wednesday to Sunday until May 21, 2023

Time: 10 am to 5 pm (open until 8 pm on Thursdays)

Where: The Polygon Gallery – 101 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver

Admission: By donation

What: Vancouver Metropolitan Orchestra (VMO), a non-profit society founded by Maestro Kenneth Hsieh, is performing at the Chan Centre on Friday, May 19.

The concert features a performance of “Life In Balance,” a song composed by VMO Maestro Ken Hsieh for Gryphon’s latest development project, Marco Polo. It will also be the Canadian debut of celebrated international flutist Jasmine Choi.

When: May 19, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Chan Shun Concert HallTickets: $35-$40, purchase online

What: Vancouver Whitecaps take on the Seattle Sounders in MLS action at BC Place on Saturday, May 20.

When: May 20, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Paul Bakery is hosting its second-anniversary festivities on May 20. The bakery will be featuring live DJs and a special set menu deal (with a free glass of champagne) for the occasion. Book your table to reserve a spot.

When: May 20, 2023

Time: 5 pm to 9 pm

Where: 1164 Robson Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Book a table online

What: The Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair is happening from May 19 to 22, its first event after a three-year hiatus. This year’s 75th-anniversary rodeo features live competitions, entertainment and midway rides, food trucks, and more.

Visitors can check out the 132nd Annual Country Fair. Highlights of the family-friendly event include the Westcoast Lumberjack show, Longhorn Saloon, the Indigenous Village, and All-Star Wrestling.

When: May 19 to 22, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair Grounds — 6050A 176th Street, Surrey

Tickets: Various prices. Children 12 and under are free for Gate admission. Purchase online

What: Colour Fest, a huge outdoor celebration of the spring festivals Holi and Vaisakhi, returns to Metro Vancouver this spring.

One of the most popular events hosted by Diwali Fest, the multi-dimensional festival is happening on Saturday, May 20, at Town Centre Park in Coquitlam. The highlight of the family-friendly event is the live Colour Zone, where participants cover each other in vibrant-coloured powder.

When: May 20, 2023

Time: 5 pm

Where: Town Centre Park – 1299 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam

Cost: $20 for adults, $15 for youth ages 13 to 17, and $10 for children ages 3 to 12. The ticket includes access to the Colour Zone and a powdered colour packet. Purchase online

What: The Vancouver Welsh Men’s Choir (VWMC) presents a benefit concert full of Celtic-themed songs in support of the Saint James Music Academy (SJMA). VWMC will sing a selection of songs and the SJMA orchestra will also perform a number of pieces. The concert is directed by Jonathan Quick and also features pianist Karen Lee-Morlang.

When: May 19, 2023

Time: 7 pm

Where: Christ Church Cathedral – 690 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $15-$35, purchase online

What: Comedy Here Often? presents a celebration of Asian comedy talent for Asian Heritage Month. The stand-up showcase at Vogue Theatre is hosted by Julie Kim (The Winnipeg Comedy Festival, Kim’s Convenience) and features Tin Lorica (CBC Gem’s The New Wave of Stand-up), Yumi Nagashima (Comedy Central Asia), and headliner Robin Tran (Comedy Central, Just For Laughs, Netflix).

When: May 19, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: Vogue Theatre – 918 Granville Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $30.80 to $39.20, purchase online

What: JW Marriott Parq Vancouver has teamed up with Veuve Clicquot to launch an exclusive Aqua Lounge experience this summer. Open to hotel and spa guests only, this new offering means champagne sips and patio-inspired bites in the sunshine.

The hotel’s Aqua Lounge is located 17 floors up, where folks can soak in the rays and the backdrop of Vancouver’s downtown skyline and the North Shore mountains while they savour the good stuff.

When: Now until September 30, 2023

Where: JW Marriott Parq Vancouver – 39 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Admission: Open to hotel and spa guests only. Book your stay online

What: Youtheatre Movement Society presents Shalem’s Fair, a heartfelt comedy about death, dementia, and the true heroes of yesteryear. The audience will meet Rhoda P. De’Gleeze and follow along as she encounters a series of endearing characters supposedly on the way to a county fair.

When: May 17 to 20, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm (with Sunday matinees at 3 pm)

Where: Jericho Arts Centre – 1675 Discovery Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Jurassic Quest experience includes life-like dinosaurs, dinosaur rides, live dinosaur shows, bounce houses, inflatable attractions, and more.

Some dinosaurs even walk around and interact with the guests, giving you a small taste of what it would be like if these creatures still roamed the earth.

When:

Friday, May 19, from 1 pm to 8 pm

Saturday, May 20, from 9 am to 8 pm

Sunday, May 21, from 9 am to 8 pm

Monday, May 22, from 9 am to 5 pm

Where: Tradex Trade and Exhibition

Cost: General admission from $27.50

What: Vancouver All British Field Meet (VABFM) is pulling into VanDusen Botanical Garden on Saturday, May 20 with hundreds of British classic cars on display. The event is celebrating its 36th anniversary with vintage automobiles from across the city and BC, as well as Washington, Oregon, Alberta, and Saskatchewan.

A number of marque anniversary celebrations will be held at VanDusen Gardens, including the centenary of MG sports cars and Aston Martin’s 110th anniversary.

When: May 20, 2023

Time: 10 am to 4:30 pm

Where: VanDusen Botanical Garden – 5251 Oak Street, Vancouver

Cost: $18 for adults, $16 for seniors, $12 for youth, $6 for children, and free for children under 5. Purchase online

What: The inaugural Langley Craft Beverage Week will be taking place at numerous local breweries, distilleries, and cideries across the Fraser Valley city.

Aiming to celebrate and showcase Langley’s emerging craft beverage scene, the festival will include such local businesses as The Barley Merchant, Camp Beer Co., Locality Brewing, and Roots & Wings Distillery, to name a few.

When: May 12 to 21, 2023

Where: Various locations in Langley

Tickets: More info online

What: Twisted Tassels presents a lineup of local and internationally acclaimed burlesque and drag performers at East Vancouver’s York Theatre. The second annual event is headlined by Johnny Nuriel, two-time winner of “Mr. Nude Portland, along with Carmen Caliente, EmpeROAR Fabulous, Rye, Honey Lustre. Mx Bukuru, Scarlet Delirium, and host Sparkle Plenty.

When: May 20, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: York Theatre – 639 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Tickets: $45-50, purchase online

What: Expect to see Blue the Raptor, Triceratops, Pteranodons, and the mighty T. rex taking centre stage during the Canadian premiere event. Jurassic World Live features over 24 film-accurate, life-sized, animatronic, and performer-operated dinosaurs, with each dinosaur built with the latest technology and Hollywood studio quality.

These dinosaurs are accompanied by real Gyrospheres, digital projection, special effects, and a continuous stream of impressive stunts.

When: May 19 to 21 and May 26 to 28, 2023

Time: 7 pm (Friday and Saturday), 11 am and 3 pm (Saturday and Sunday). Preshow experience starts one hour earlier.

Where: Pacific Coliseum — 100 Renfrew Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Juno nominee Manila Grey is bringing the Sound Drift© tour to the Commodore Ballroom on Sunday, May 21.

The Vancouver-based hip-hop and R&B duo is made up of Soliven and Neeko, two Filipino Canadians who immigrated separately to BC from Manila in their youth. Manila Grey describes its sound as a combination of the aesthetic vibes and sonic influences of both the Filipino capital and the West Coast.

When: May 21, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Commodore Ballroom — 868 Granville Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Brewhalla is taking over Fort Langley Park on May 20, with more than 30 craft beer vendors will be serving up cool sips. There’ll also be two different live music stages, food trucks, field games, and more.

When: May 20, 2023

Time: 12 pm to 6 pm

Where: Fort Langley Park, 9089 Nash Street, Fort Langley

Tickets: Online

What: Richmond Night Market is gearing up for another season filled with epic eats and live entertainment. This market draws crowds from across the province who travel to check out the rows on rows of vibrant cuisine and unique shopping along with the diverse lineup of nightly performances on the 50-foot stage.

When: Fridays to Sundays until October 9, 2023, plus some holiday Mondays

Time: Friday from 7 pm to 12 am; Saturday from 6 pm to 12 am; Sunday from 7 pm to 11 pm (Holiday hours may vary)

Where: 8351 River Road, Richmond (near Bridgeport Station)