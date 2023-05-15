Car lovers, start your engines!

Vancouver All British Field Meet (VABFM) is pulling into VanDusen Botanical Garden on Saturday, May 20 with hundreds of British classic cars on display.

The event is celebrating its 36th anniversary with vintage automobiles from across the city and BC, as well as Washington, Oregon, Alberta, and Saskatchewan.

“We are looking forward to opening the gates at VanDusen, seeing the classics roll in, and welcoming everyone to our much-cherished event,” said Joan Stewart, co-chair of VABFM, in a release. “The popular Carriage Trade Teahouse will return to the Great Lawn, and plans call for a wider range of food concessions to whet the appetites of the event’s increased attendance.”

A number of marque anniversary celebrations will be held at VanDusen Gardens, including the centenary of MG sports cars and Aston Martin’s 110th anniversary.

Other highlights of the long-running car meet include the debut of a 1948 MG TC which was found in an Oakville, Ontario, field in 1972, and the debut of the Lotus Emira, the last combustion engine-powered car made by the esteemed auto manufacturer.

There will be stunning vehicles in 63 classes to discover as well as an ElectraClassic vehicle display spotlighting the trend of combining classic looks and modern driveability.

You may even see folks dressed in period attire from the 1940s to 1960s enjoying delicious British Tea while admiring the antique cars. VBAFM’s High Tea is already sold out, but tickets for the all-British classic car show are still on sale.

The event will also feature live entertainment by The Little Mountain Brass Band and food vendors on-site.

When: May 20, 2023

Time: 10 am to 4:30 pm

Where: VanDusen Botanical Garden – 5251 Oak Street, Vancouver

Cost: $18 for adults, $16 for seniors, $12 for youth, $6 for children, and free for children under 5. Purchase online