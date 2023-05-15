"The goddess of flute" joins Vancouver Metropolitan Orchestra this week

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

An acclaimed Vancouver orchestra is gearing up for its 20th Season Finale Concert presented by Gryphon Development, and a very special guest will be joining the festivities.

Vancouver Metropolitan Orchestra (VMO), a non-profit society founded by Maestro Kenneth Hsieh, is performing at the Chan Centre on Friday, May 19.

The concert features a performance of “Life In Balance,” a song composed by VMO Maestro Ken Hsieh for Gryphon’s latest development project, Marco Polo. It will also be the Canadian debut of celebrated international flutist Jasmine Choi.

Gryphon Development and VMO partnered for the Life in Balance Concert Series which included a lauded pop-up concert at Vancouver Art Gallery earlier this month.

The local art-focused developer has a number of initiatives that supports local artists, including Gryphon Musée, a platform and gallery space that celebrates contemporary artists, and Gryphon Atelier, a collaborative, artist-driven approach to real estate development.

Choi is a former principal flute of the Vienna Symphony and Artist-In-Residence of the New York Classical Players for three consecutive seasons. The Korean-born musician has performed as a soloist with Philadelphia Orchestra, Czech Philharmonic, Berlin Symphony, Seoul Philharmonic, and many more.

The musician, teacher, and entrepreneur was dubbed “the goddess of flute” by Korea Times and was a featured performer during the 2018 Winter Olympics’ celebrations in PyeongChang. Choi is also the Cultural Ambassador of her hometown of Daejeon, Korea.

When: May 19, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Chan Shun Concert HallTickets: $35-$40, purchase online