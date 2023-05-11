15 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this weekend: May 12 to 14

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

The weather is heating up and so are the events in Metro Vancouver!

Enjoy your weekend with our roundup of 15 great things to do from May 12 to 14. VGBA Plant Sale, Mother’s Day festivities, and more.

What: The Vancouver Botanical Gardens Association annual plant sale returns with over 5,000 plants available to purchase starting at $5. There will be over 500 diverse plant varieties to choose from at Queen Elizabeth Park as well as seeds collected from VanDusen Botanical Garden for sale during this free admission event.

When: May 13, 2023

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Where: Queen Elizabeth Park on the plaza beside Bloedel Conservatory – 4600 Cambie Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: Mother’s Day is fast approaching, and Showcase Restaurant is here to help you honour the special moms in your life. Treat them to a delicious brunch on Sunday, May 14 from 10:30 am to 2 pm, with all the works and chef’s action stations. Available for everyone to enjoy.

When: May 14, 2023

Time: 10:30 am to 2 pm

Where: Showcase Restaurant – 1122 West Hastings Street, Vancouver

Cost: $85 per person, $35 for kids 12 and under. Reserve online

What: Heidelberg Materials (formerly Ocean Concrete) is hosting its family-friendly annual open house on Saturday, May 13, with live music, tours around the plant, and more.

The community open house will invite guests to check out Heidelberg Concrete’s huge trucks and honk the air horns. All ages can then play in a giant sandbox, get their face painted, have the chance to win prizes, and more.

When: May 13, 2023

Time: 9 am to 4 pm

Where: Heidelberg Materials (formerly Ocean Concrete) – 1415 Johnston Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Jurassic Quest experience includes life-like dinosaurs, dinosaur rides, live dinosaur shows, bounce houses, inflatable attractions, and more.

Some dinosaurs even walk around and interact with the guests, giving you a small taste of what it would be like if these creatures still roamed the earth.

When:

Friday, May 12, from 9 am to 8 pm

Saturday, May 13, from 9 am to 8 pm

Sunday, May 14, from 9 am to 4 pm

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre – 1055 Canada Place

Cost: General admission from $27.50

What: Baseball is Back #AtTheNat! Join the Vancouver Canadians all season long and cheer on the future of the Blue Jays. You can enjoy the game while enjoying hot dogs, burgers, popcorn, and all other ballpark favourites along with a cold beer. Plus, don’t miss the exciting theme nights.

The Vancouver Canadians are taking on the Everett AquaSox from May 9 to 14, with themed nights including the opening game presented by Cloverdale Paint, RBC We Care Wednesday supporting United Way, and PlayNow Throwback Thursday with Scratch and Wins for the first 1,000 fans that 19 years and older.

Fans can also catch the Fortis BC Nooner at the Nat on Friday, the Saturday Nat-in-Eh featuring Toyota Pacific Dealers Superstar Series with Steve Lyons, and the A&W Family Fun Sunday with a Mother’s Day Visor Giveaway.

When: May 9 to 14, 2023

Time: Gates open at 6 pm, first pitch at 7:05 pm (Tuesday to Thursday), Gates open at 12 pm, first pitch at 1:05 pm (Friday, Saturday, and Sunday)

Where: Nat Bailey Stadium – 4601 Ontario Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Start at $20 and can be purchased online at CanadiansBaseball.com, over the phone at 604-872 5232, or in person at the Nat Bailey Box Office

What: Treat your mother to an afternoon of great live music. Vancouver Bach Choir’s annual SummerSing! event returns to the Chan Centre on May 14 with a concert full of rocking and jazzy choral arrangements.

When: May 14, 2022

Time: 4 pm

Where: Chan Centre for the Performing Arts – 6265 Crescent Road, Vancouver

Cost: $10-$20, purchase online

What: RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 9 winner Sasha Velour is performing at the Vogue Theatre as part of her upcoming book tour, The Big Reveal Live Show!

The tour, which is presented by Just For Laughs, is in support of her forthcoming debut book, The Big Reveal: An Illustrated Manifesto of Drag.

When: May 13, 2023

Time: Doors at 7 pm, show at 8 pm

Where: Vogue Theatre – 918 Granville Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various prices, VIP packages also available. Purchase online

What: North Vancouver’s Shipyards Night Market (SYNM) is celebrating its 10th anniversary in Lower Lonsdale in 2023. The popular free event takes place every Friday and features a beer garden, live music, market vendors, and food trucks.

The Shipyards Night Market will also be honouring Ingrid Doerr, the founder of the beloved event, this year.

When: Every Friday from May 12 to September 15, 2023

Time: 3 to 10 pm

Where: The Shipyards — 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: The Show is a hybrid exhibition of over 350 of Emily Carr’s art, media, and design graduates. Works on display during the free event include fine arts, photography and film, animation, industrial design, and illustration. Visitors can explore the showcased pieces in-person at the East Vancouver campus and online.

When: May 11 (opening night), May 15 to 25, 2023. Closed on May 22 for Victoria Day

Time: 7:30 am to 11 pm (Monday to Friday), 8 am to 11 pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Where: Emily Carr University of Art + Design – 520 East 1st Avenue, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Get zen with some adorable animals this Mother’s Day. Maan Farms hosts a special family-friendly Hatha Goat Yoga experience followed by a delicious curry bowl or chicken strips and fries for participants. You and your little ones will have time for goat socializing afterwards.

When: May 14, 2023

Time: 3 pm

Where: Maan Farms – 790 McKenzie Road, Abbotsford

Cost: $30-$60, register online

What: Fishing for the perfect Mother’s Day plans? Why not try something a little different this year and enjoy a magical evening under the sea?

On Sunday, May 14, Vancouver Aquarium will be hosting a very special dining experience featuring a thoughtfully curated three-course meal handcrafted by its Executive Chef David Lee. Guests will get to delight their taste buds with some seriously mouth-watering flavours, all while taking in the natural beauty of the aquarium’s awe-inspiring moonlit habitats.

When: Sunday, May 14

Time: 7 pm to 10 pm

Where: Vancouver Aquarium — 845 Avison Way, Vancouver

Price: $187.50 including tax — tickets available here

What: Disturbed is a two-time Grammy nominee and was named Rock Artist of the Year in 2017 by the iHeartRadio Music Awards. The Chicago-based rockers have sold over 17 million albums and had their music streamed nearly eight billion times.

When: May 12, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: Abbotsford Centre — 33800 King Road, Abbotsford

Cost: Various prices. Tickets on sale now

What: The Cultch’s Femme Festival is a celebration of the strength and importance of female-identifying voices. The sixth annual event features concerts, plays, and more from self-identifying female, trans, and non-binary folxs.

When: Various dates until May 14, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: York Theatre, Vancity Culture Lab, Cultch Historic Theatre, and online

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

Bask in the Abbotsford, Chilliwack, and Mount Vernon Tulip Blooms

What: Tulip season is in full swing, but there’s only one more week left to bask in the nearby blooms! Abbotsford, Chilliwack, and Mount Vernon have their respective tulip festivals, with massive rainbow fields to take photos in or just enjoy the natural beauty of.

When: Now until May 14, 2023

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: 3663 Marion Road, Abbotsford; 41310 Royalwood Drive, Chilliwack; 15002 Bradshaw Road, Mount Vernon

What: Running on various dates through to the end of June, each block party promises to round up more than 25 different food trucks, as well as a beer garden, local market vendors, and live entertainment.

The events are all free and dog-friendly, too, so you’re welcome to bring your furry companion to join in on all the summery (and springy) food fun.

When: May 13 and 14, 2023

Time: 11 am to 8 pm (Saturday), 11 am to 7 pm (Sunday)

Where: Town Centre Park – 1299 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam

Admission: Free